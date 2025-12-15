‘Speak out against injustice in Gaza’ — Kwesi Pratt urges journalists, global citizens

Veteran journalist and Managing News Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has urged people around the world to speak out against what he describes as injustice in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

He cited the killing of journalists and innocent Palestinians by the Israeli military, as well as the continued suffering of civilians in the territory.

“Today, we cannot forget that more journalists have been killed in Gaza than in any war in history and, in our own interest as journalists and practitioners, it is important to speak out to safeguard our profession and to make sure that the world becomes a better place,” he said on Sunday, December 14.

Mr Pratt, who is also President of the Ghana Solidarity Campaign for the Palestinian People, made the remarks after being honoured by the Palestinian government for his long-standing advocacy for Palestinian freedom.

The honour, a medal of appreciation, was presented at a media engagement in Accra by the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Varsen O. V. Aghabekian, during her official visit to Ghana.

“On behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas and the State of Palestine, we honour Kwesi Pratt for his relentless advocacy for Palestine and his distinguished role in promoting friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” Dr Aghabekian said.

Receiving the award, Mr Pratt said the recognition belonged to Ghanaians who continue to stand for justice and human rights, particularly journalists who speak out against global injustices.

“I accept this honour on behalf of all Ghanaian journalists, members of the solidarity campaign and the people of Ghana who continue to show unwavering support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.