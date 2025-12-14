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UG undergraduate course registration starts Monday

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Education UG undergraduate course registration starts Monday
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

The University of Ghana has moved the start of undergraduate course registration for the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year to Monday, 15th December 2025.

Students are urged to register early to secure their preferred courses. Registration deadlines remain unchanged. The academic calendar is available at [ https://www.ug.edu.gh/academics/calendar](https://www.ug.edu.gh/academics/calendar ).

For assistance, Director of Academic Affairs, Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah in statement said students should contact their College Academic Office for academic matters or the Students Accounts Office for financial issues.

Tentative dates for random bed allocation are 29th December 2025 for continuing students and 12th January 2026 for Level 100 students. Timely registration is required to participate.

The Academic Affairs Directorate thanked students for their cooperation.

---CitiNewsRoom

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