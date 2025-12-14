Can Leaders of DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Ghana Permanently Resolve The Eastern DR Congo Conflict?

Dear critical reader, with humility and utmost respect, one addresses this public domain piece to H.E. Félix Tshisekedi, H.E. Paul Kagame, H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, and H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

To complement the much-welcome ongoing efforts of the Trump administration to broker peace in the DR Congo, one proposes a bold initiative to address the conflict in eastern DR Congo and promote regional stability.

Ghana, leveraging its long and distinguished UN peacekeeping experience and President Nkrumah's peerless Pan-Africanist legacy, could address Rwanda's security concerns, including the thorny question of the presence of Rwandan ex-military Hutu genocider demographic remnants in DR Congo. That will end the M23's murderous lethal reign of terror, for sure.

One suggests granting the Rwandan ex-military Hutu genocider demographic remnants asylum in Ghana and integrating them into a new Pan-African anti-terrorism force based in Ghana. Such a new continental elite military special force could be deployed to combat Islamist terrorism in the Sahel and support stability in the West African sub-region and other regions in the continent, for example.

Furthermore, the mooted elite military force could also help implement negotiated ceasefire agreements to end the conflict in Sudan and stabilise Haiti, where Kenya's efforts have faced challenges.

In that light, one humbly suggests that Ghana invites Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo to send negotiating teams to Accra for discussions, which will complement ongoing US-brokered talks. Ghana's neutral stance and experience make it an ideal host.

This initiative could promote African-led solutions, regional cooperation, and stability. We believe it's a feasible and necessary step towards peace in the region. In the name of God Almighty, Excellencies, come together and take steps to permanently end the needless and horrific suffering in eastern DR Congo, now, not tomorrow!

Yours sincerely,

Kofi Thompson.

#AfricanSolutions #PeaceInDRC #RegionalStability #PanAfricanAntiTerrorismForce #GhanaLeads #NkrumahLegacy #SahelSecurity #SudanPeace #HaitiStability #KenyaHaitiChallenges