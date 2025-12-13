Rain Couldn’t Stop Lumba’s Farewell: Fans Dance Through the Storm

Thousands of mourners thronged Heroes Park in Kumasi to bid farewell to legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba. Yet, one absence was striking—the musician’s first wife, Madam Akosua Serwaa, did not attend.

Her children, led by Calvin Fosu, were present to honour their father, and their heartfelt tribute drew admiration from the crowd. Many praised them for standing tall in grief and celebrating their father’s memory despite the circumstances.

In contrast, Daddy Lumba’s other wife, Priscilla Ofori—popularly called Odo Broni—was visibly present with her family. Each mention of her name was met with loud applause, a reflection of the public’s support. Her emotional tribute moved mourners deeply, as she eulogised her late husband and highlighted his enduring musical legacy.

Madam Akosua Serwaa’s absence had been anticipated, following her unsuccessful legal bid to be recognised as the sole surviving widow of the icon.

A sudden downpour briefly interrupted the ceremony, but it did little to dampen spirits. Mourners stood firm in the rain, determined to show their love and loyalty. Surprisingly, the nearly hour-long rainfall only swelled attendance, as more people poured into the venue once the skies cleared.

The atmosphere soon shifted from sorrow to celebration. Fans danced to Daddy Lumba’s timeless hits, turning the funeral into a carnival-like homage to his artistry. Excitement peaked as prominent personalities and celebrities arrived, greeted with cheers and applause.

The scenes at Heroes Park captured the depth of Daddy Lumba’s influence—a farewell defined not only by grief, but by resilience, unity, and music that continues to bind his fans together, even through the rain.

GNA