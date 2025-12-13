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Let the truth rise as our vengeance – Odo Broni tells Lumba’s ghost

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Social News Let the truth rise as our vengeance – Odo Broni tells Lumba’s ghost
SAT, 13 DEC 2025 1

Odo Broni, second wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, delivered a powerful and defiant tribute at his funeral, using her words to confront what she described as falsehood, malice, and attempts to distort the truth about their marriage.

Addressing her late husband, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, she framed her tribute as both a declaration of love and a refusal to be silenced.

“If your spirit still walks among us, then let the truth itself rise as our vengeance,” she said, insisting that truth, not retaliation, would stand against false narratives.

Odo Broni rejected what she described as venom aimed at tarnishing their bond.

“I will not bow to their malice. I will not let their venom stain the memory of what we were,” she declared, stressing that her dignity and lived experience mattered more than public speculation.

She described Daddy Lumba as a man who treated her with honour and respect.

“You treated me like a queen. You gave me a family. You gave me joy,” she said, asserting that this reality “is eternal and will outlive every lie.”

Despite acknowledging attempts to hurt her, she remained resolute.

“Let them speak. Let them try,” she said, adding that the truth of their love could not be erased.

According to her, the late musician’s spirit remains a shield over their bond and his name.

She ended the tribute with a vow to protect his legacy. “Rest knowing that your Odo Broni will never let your story be forgotten,” she said.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

Agyenco | 12/14/2025 11:40:23 AM

Whilst the rain was kind to Dada Lumba elsewhere in Koforidua revenge was taking place. At Koforidua Jackson park Omane Boama was seriously angry in his grave and was looking for a revenge through the gods of the rain and thunder. I believe the gods were specifically looking for Asiedu Nketiah and the architects of the ritual killings which helped the Ndc to come to power. Omane himself might have been a victim of circumstances for leaving the Npp (Nnipa papas party) to join the evil party domin...

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