Let the truth rise as our vengeance – Odo Broni tells Lumba’s ghost

Odo Broni, second wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, delivered a powerful and defiant tribute at his funeral, using her words to confront what she described as falsehood, malice, and attempts to distort the truth about their marriage.

Addressing her late husband, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, she framed her tribute as both a declaration of love and a refusal to be silenced.

“If your spirit still walks among us, then let the truth itself rise as our vengeance,” she said, insisting that truth, not retaliation, would stand against false narratives.

Odo Broni rejected what she described as venom aimed at tarnishing their bond.

“I will not bow to their malice. I will not let their venom stain the memory of what we were,” she declared, stressing that her dignity and lived experience mattered more than public speculation.

She described Daddy Lumba as a man who treated her with honour and respect.

“You treated me like a queen. You gave me a family. You gave me joy,” she said, asserting that this reality “is eternal and will outlive every lie.”

Despite acknowledging attempts to hurt her, she remained resolute.

“Let them speak. Let them try,” she said, adding that the truth of their love could not be erased.

According to her, the late musician’s spirit remains a shield over their bond and his name.

She ended the tribute with a vow to protect his legacy. “Rest knowing that your Odo Broni will never let your story be forgotten,” she said.

-mynewsgh