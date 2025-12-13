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Mahama donates GHC50,000 at Daddy Lumba’s funeral

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Headlines Mahama donates GHC50,000 at Daddy Lumba’s funeral
SAT, 13 DEC 2025 2

The final funeral rites of highlife legend Daddy Lumba in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, attracted nationwide attention and political backing, with President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extending financial support to the bereaved family.

A cash donation of GHC50,000 was formally presented to the family during the ceremony at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where thousands of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the late musician. Fans arrived early, filling the venue amid heightened security, as the solemn occasion featured heartfelt performances and sing-alongs from Daddy Lumba’s timeless catalogue.

The event was deeply personal, with the musician’s children sharing moving tributes and reflecting on their father’s enduring presence in their lives despite his passing.

Political figures were prominently in attendance, including NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional NDC Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, and other party officials, highlighting Daddy Lumba’s influence beyond the music industry.

The burial followed the resolution of a protracted legal dispute over the release of the late musician’s body. An Accra High Court ruling allowed the funeral to proceed after his maternal family failed to meet a GHC2 million condition required to maintain an injunction.

Lawyers involved in the case described the court’s decision as a moment of relief, urging Ghanaians to set aside differences and unite in celebrating the life and legacy of one of the country’s most iconic musicians.

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Comments

Tsotsoo | 12/13/2025 11:30:19 PM

This is a big lesson to all Ghanaians especially the men. As death is inevitable, Wills should be written as soon as you acquire a property. We thank God for His intervention for the amicable settlement. May Daddy Lumba's soul rest peacefully with the Lord.

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