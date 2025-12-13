Nigerians in Ghana Operating Romance Scams A Growing Concern

In 2025,

Ghanaian authorities uncovered several large cybercrime and human-trafficking rings that were using romance scams and other online fraud to exploit victims internationally. These operations have involved foreign nationals especially Nigerians as well as some Ghanaians, raising serious concerns about criminal networks based in Ghana that harm innocent people and tarnish the country’s image.

What Is a Romance Scam?

A romance scam is a form of online fraud where scammers create fake profiles on dating sites, social media, or messaging apps, build emotional trust with victims, and then exploit that trust to obtain money, personal data, or other valuables. They often pose as foreign professionals, soldiers, or affluent individuals to appear credible.

The emotional manipulation can be sophisticated, and victims sometimes only realize they’ve been scammed after significant financial loss or personal harm.

Incidents of Scams and Criminal Operations in Ghana

Rescue of Trafficked Nigerians in Ghana

In October 2025, Ghanaian police raided a compound in Accra and rescued 57 young Nigerians (aged 18–26) who had been trafficked into Ghana and forced to conduct online romance scams. Five suspects were arrested in that operation, and authorities seized computers, phones and other equipment used to run the scams.

This case highlights how some Nigerian nationals were brought into Ghana under false promises not as criminals by choice but as coerced participants in illegal activities. The line between victim and perpetrator can sometimes be blurred in such trafficking setups.

Broader Pan-African Cybercrime Crackdown

An INTERPOL-led operation in 2025 targeted romance scams and sextortion networks across 14 African countries, resulting in 260 arrests, including 68 suspects in Ghana. These networks used fake identities, stolen photos, and emotional manipulation to defraud over 1,400 victims of nearly $2.8 million internationally.

Such coordinated efforts show that online romance scams are not isolated incidents but part of larger organized cybercrime syndicates with international reach.

Cases Involving Ghanaians Too

Romance and related cyber fraud (sometimes called “Sakawa” locally) are not limited to foreign nationals:

Ghanaian nationals have been extradited to the United States for alleged involvement in multi-million-dollar romance scam and wire fraud networks.

Past cases include Ghanaian individuals sentenced abroad for similar scams; underlining that both foreign and local actors can be involved in cybercrime.

So while Nigerians operating in Ghana have been part of recent high-profile busts, Ghanaians have also participated in these fraud schemes.

Why These Crimes Flourish in Ghana

Several factors help explain why these scams appear to grow in Ghana:

Trafficking and Coercion

Some Nigerian youths are lured to Ghana with promises of legitimate jobs and then forced into cybercrime, blurring the line between victim and perpetrator.

Economic Pressures

High unemployment and limited opportunities make young people in West Africa, including Ghana and Nigeria, vulnerable to fake job offers or “easy money” schemes.

International Criminal Networks

Organized groups use Ghana as part of their operations due to open movement within ECOWAS and lax enforcement in some areas though authorities are actively cracking down.

Impact on Ghana’s Reputation

Cases of online scams tied to individuals in Ghana whether foreign nationals based in Ghana or Ghanaians themselves pose serious reputational risks:

International Trust Erosion: Victims overseas may generalize negative experiences, affecting how Ghana is viewed globally in cybercrime and investment climates.

Tourism and Business Confidence: News of scam hubs can reduce trust among international tourists and business partners.

Diplomatic and Legal Pressure: Ghana has faced pressure from partner countries to prosecute and extradite suspects involved in cross-border cyber fraud.

Importantly, the crimes themselves reflect the actions of individuals and criminal groups not the Ghanaian people as a whole.

Government and Law Enforcement Response

Ghana has taken several steps to counter the scams:

Police and Cybercrime Units have conducted raids, rescued trafficking victims, and arrested suspected operators.

International Cooperation with INTERPOL, U.S. authorities and other partners has helped disrupt syndicates and extradite high-profile suspects.

Officials have publicly warned that perpetrators will be prosecuted or extradited to face justice abroad.

What Needs to Be Done

To combat the threat and protect Ghana’s reputation:

Stronger Border and Cyber security Enforcement

More coordinated actions at borders and online are vital to stop criminals from establishing bases in Ghana.

Public Awareness and Education

Citizens both in Ghana and abroad need better information on warning signs of romance scams and online fraud.

Support for Victims

Victims including trafficked individuals deserve protection and rehabilitation rather than blanket criminalization.

Economic Opportunities

Addressing underlying socio-economic issues like unemployment can reduce vulnerability to recruitment by criminal networks.

Conclusion

The recent exposure of romance scam networks involving Nigerians operating in Ghana is a serious crime and threat, but its part of a broader problem involving organized cybercrime across West Africa. Both foreign nationals and some Ghanaians have been implicated in these scams, which harm victims worldwide and risk damaging Ghana’s good name. Strengthened law enforcement, public education, and international cooperation are crucial to tackling this challenge effectively.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880