Dr Osei Kwame Despite arrives at Heroes Park for Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Renowned Ghanaian business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite has arrived at Heroes Park to pay his final respects to the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba.

His presence adds to the growing list of prominent personalities and dignitaries attending the final funeral rites of the iconic musician.

Among those already at the venue are celebrated musician Nana Acheampong, the Dadiesoaba Hemaa, as well as several traditional rulers, industry figures and public officials.

Heroes Park remains packed to capacity as thousands of fans and sympathisers continue to stream in to honour the life and legacy of Daddy Lumba, whose music influenced generations of Ghanaians.

As proceedings unfold, Daddy Lumba’s widow, Akosua Serwaa, is yet to arrive at the funeral grounds, according to family sources.

Anticipation is also building ahead of a tribute performance by Nana Acheampong, expected to take the stage shortly before the final rites and the conveyance of Daddy Lumba’s remains for burial.

The atmosphere at the venue remains solemn yet reflective, as mourners gather to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical icons.