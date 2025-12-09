Leadership Beyond Social Media – A Welcome Note to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK

Ghana’s newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sebah Zita Benson, arrives at a time when Ghanaians in the diaspora especially students on government scholarship expect leadership defined not by online exchanges, but by tangible action. Her recent decision to publicly respond to former Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyeman, over an alleged £35 million debt, of which the NDC government has reportedly settled £3 million, has attracted significant attention. But it also raises serious questions about priorities and the tone of governance abroad.

Public accountability is essential. Transparency is non-negotiable. But diplomacy, and indeed public administration, requires deliberate communication,not Facebook firefights. Ghanaians in the UK deserve leadership that rises above partisan banter.

Beyond Blame: Ghanaians Expect Results, Not Social Media Exchanges.

The culture of blame ,NPP blaming NDC, NDC blaming NPP ,has exhausted the public. The diaspora community is weary of the endless cycle of accusation that produces headlines rather than solutions. High Commissioner Benson must recognise that her position is not merely political; it is diplomatic and administrative. Her responsibility is to provide direction, assurance, and stability, not to escalate partisan tensions on social media platforms.

The matter at stake is too serious for online squabbles. If indeed the Scholarship Secretariat accrued a debt of £35 million, this is not an issue for Facebook posts it is an issue for auditors, investigators, and, if necessary, prosecutors. If misappropriation, negligence, or financial misconduct occurred under any official, including former Registrar Kingsley Agyeman, then the state must hold those responsible accountable through lawful, professional channels. That is the only path to credibility.

If There Was Misappropriation, Accountability Must Follow.

A nation that allows public funds to be mismanaged without consequence invites repetition. Should investigations confirm misappropriation or reckless financial administration, then justice must take its course. No political officeholder is above scrutiny, past or present. Accountability is not persecution it is governance.

However, until such findings are confirmed, the High Commissioner must exercise restraint and focus on institutional remedies, not political theatre.

The Urgent Crisis: Students in the UK Have Gone Nearly a Year Without Allowances.

While political figures trade accusations, real people are suffering. Many Ghanaian students in the UK ,brilliant young scholars carrying the hopes of their families and the nation have reportedly gone nearly twelve months without receiving their allowances.

These students are struggling to pay rent, buy food, access transportation, and maintain their immigration status. Some risk

eviction. Others live on the charity of friends. A few are quietly dropping out of programmes they worked for years to qualify for.

This is not a partisan issue. It is a humanitarian and national development issue.

If High Commissioner Benson seeks to make a meaningful impact, her immediate priority should be addressing this crisis. The students need urgent administrative support, transparent updates, and concrete solutions, not political commentary.

A Call to Serious, Focused Leadership.

As she begins her tenure, the High Commissioner has an invaluable opportunity to reset the tone.

She can choose to:

Rise above partisan exchanges.

Prioritize the welfare of Ghanaians in the UK.

Promote accountability responsibly.

Lead with maturity, diplomacy, and vision.

Restore dignity to the office and confidence to the diaspora.

Ghanaians in the UK are not asking for miracles, they are asking for leadership grounded in seriousness, integrity, and professionalism.

Madam High Commissioner, welcome to the United Kingdom. The task ahead is great, but achievable. Let your tenure be defined not by online banter, but by the real impact you make in the lives of your fellow citizens abroad.

By ;Kofi Marfo ( Sirrichie )- Rainbow Radio - London

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