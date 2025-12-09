Kasena Nankana Municipal records 456 farmer-based organizations

Farmers in the Kasena Nankana Municipal have been encouraged to fully embrace the new Farmer-Based Organizations and Cooperatives initiative introduced under the NDC government led by President John Dramani Mahama.

The programme, announced at the 41st National Farmers Day celebration, aims to boost agricultural productivity, reduce food imports, expand access to inputs and mechanisation, and create jobs for women and young people in the municipality.

Municipal Chief Executive Faustina Abulu described the cooperatives as a vital tool for delivering support, mobilising resources, and ensuring long-term sustainability for farmers.

She said the organisations would help farmers secure inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation services, and financial assistance, while also improving their ability to negotiate better prices and access insurance and marketing support.

Madam Abulu urged all categories of farmers, from large-scale producers to smallholder crop and livestock farmers, to register and take advantage of the opportunity.

“Registration of the Farmer-Based Organizations is ongoing. I want to encourage all of you to take advantage of this intervention to improve your lives,” she said.

Touching on the Nkoko Nkitinkiti project, she explained that the initiative would create jobs and enhance household incomes. Two service providers, she noted, have already been selected to produce brooded day-old chicks for distribution to beneficiaries in the municipality.

She added that Kasena Nankana is among the beneficiary districts in the Upper East Region, where farmers are already seeing results through improved access to farm inputs, equipment, and mechanisation services, including support for dry-season farming.

The MCE also revealed that the Animal Production Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, working through the Regional Directorate, has begun processes to revamp the Doba Livestock and Breeding Station. This forms part of the government's Feed Ghana Programme, which seeks to provide improved breeds, training, and support for sustainable livestock production using agro-industrial by-products as feed.

Madam Abulu encouraged residents to take advantage of all government flagship agricultural interventions, including the Feed Ghana Programme, the Nkoko Nkitinkiti project, and the Farmers Service Centres, noting that farmers remain the backbone of Ghana’s economy.