Ho Teaching Hospital opens Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio to boost medical tourism

The Ho Teaching Hospital has launched its new Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio, a major addition to its efforts to promote wellness tourism and strengthen holistic healthcare delivery in the Volta Region.

The facility, situated at the hospital’s annex at Kpogadzi along the Ho-Kpetoe road, provides a calm and welcoming environment for guided meditation and therapeutic music sessions designed to support mental and emotional recovery.

The opening ceremony attracted several high-profile dignitaries, including Ambassador Jean Natho Dore, Ambassador of Guinea to Ghana; Mr. Abdul Aziz Diallo, First Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the Guinea Embassy; H.E. Awoki Panassa, High Commissioner of Togo to Ghana; and Amb. Dayo Adeoye, Acting Nigeria High Commissioner. They were joined by hospital management and members of the governing board.

Guests were taken through preventive health screenings, meditation sessions, physiotherapy demonstrations and music therapy activities led by clinical psychologists. The facility is expected to complement traditional medical treatment by reducing stress, easing anxiety and supporting overall psychological well-being.

According to the hospital, the Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio will serve as a wellness retreat for clients seeking rest, recovery and a break from demanding routines. It is also positioned to attract individuals and companies interested in structured wellness experiences.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Awoki Panassa commended the initiative, describing the experience as one worth undertaking and urging the public to embrace the facility’s benefits.

Mr. Edmund Tsogbe, Director of Human Resources, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed the hospital’s goal of becoming Ghana’s leading medical tourism destination. He said the facility reflects the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care that addresses both physical and mental health needs.

Medical Tourism Coordinator, Mr. Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, announced plans to introduce quarterly wellness retreats and vacation packages for groups and individuals starting next year. He said the initiative is expected to strengthen the region’s medical tourism potential.

Management says the Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio will play a key role in creating a therapeutic environment that promotes resilience and healing. The facility is open to clients, staff and visitors, and the hospital encourages the public to make full use of its services.

The launch marks an important step in the hospital’s mission to advance holistic care and contribute to the development of wellness tourism in Ghana.