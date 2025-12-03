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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Health

Parliament approves GH₵22.8billion budget for Ministry of Health in 2026

  Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Parliament approves GH22.8billion budget for Ministry of Health in 2026

Parliament has approved a GH₵22.80 billion budget to fund the operations of the Ministry of Health for the year ending December 31, 2026.

Of the total allocation, GH₵16.25 billion, representing 71.25 percent, is earmarked for employee compensation, GH₵4.51 billion (19.79 percent) for goods and services, and GH₵2.04 billion (8.96 percent) for capital expenditure.

The government of Ghana remains the primary funding source, contributing 71.40 percent of the budget, followed by internally generated funds at 26.35 percent, while donor support in the form of loans and grants accounts for 2.25 percent.

Budget by Sub-Programmes
The largest portion of the 2026 budget—82.10 percent—is allocated to health service delivery. Management and administration will receive 10.34 percent, human resource development 4.62 percent, and health sector regulation 2.94 percent.

Focus on Ongoing and New Projects
The ministry plans to push forward and complete ongoing projects to full completion, including:

  • Construction and equipping of CHPS compounds and health centres nationwide

  • Reconstruction of La General Hospital

  • Rehabilitation of Juaboso Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block

  • Agenda 111 projects


New projects approved for commencement include:

  • Construction of 12 CHPS compounds at selected locations

  • Psychiatric hospital projects


  • Specialist hospital at Ajumako Bisease

  • Redevelopment of Ho Teaching Hospital

  • Construction of a 500-bed paediatric hospital in Accra

  • Construction of Central Medical Stores

  • Completion of district hospitals in Shama, Bole, Bawku, Akatsi, and Sandema

Minister Reassures on Project Continuity and Payroll

Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh clarified that the GH₵22.8 billion allocation excludes the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund. Including these, the total health sector funding rises to about GH₵34.22 billion.

He confirmed that all 13,500 nurses recruited in 2024 have been fully paid and are on the 2025 payroll.

Minister Akandoh assured Parliament that the government will continue all ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations. “Any ongoing project will be continued and will never be abandoned,” he said.

Improving Patient Records
Addressing concerns about missing patient records, Mr. Akandoh revealed that the ministry is rolling out the Ghana Health Information Management System across teaching hospitals. The software allows departments to reconstruct patient data, ensuring no records are lost and all patients can receive treatment seamlessly.

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