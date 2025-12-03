Parliament approves GH₵22.8billion budget for Ministry of Health in 2026

Parliament has approved a GH₵22.80 billion budget to fund the operations of the Ministry of Health for the year ending December 31, 2026.

Of the total allocation, GH₵16.25 billion, representing 71.25 percent, is earmarked for employee compensation, GH₵4.51 billion (19.79 percent) for goods and services, and GH₵2.04 billion (8.96 percent) for capital expenditure.

The government of Ghana remains the primary funding source, contributing 71.40 percent of the budget, followed by internally generated funds at 26.35 percent, while donor support in the form of loans and grants accounts for 2.25 percent.

Budget by Sub-Programmes

The largest portion of the 2026 budget—82.10 percent—is allocated to health service delivery. Management and administration will receive 10.34 percent, human resource development 4.62 percent, and health sector regulation 2.94 percent.

Focus on Ongoing and New Projects

The ministry plans to push forward and complete ongoing projects to full completion, including:

Construction and equipping of CHPS compounds and health centres nationwide

Reconstruction of La General Hospital

Rehabilitation of Juaboso Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block

Agenda 111 projects

Construction of 12 CHPS compounds at selected locations

Psychiatric hospital projects



Specialist hospital at Ajumako Bisease

Specialist hospital at Ajumako Bisease Redevelopment of Ho Teaching Hospital

Construction of a 500-bed paediatric hospital in Accra

Construction of Central Medical Stores

Completion of district hospitals in Shama, Bole, Bawku, Akatsi, and Sandema

New projects approved for commencement include:

Minister Reassures on Project Continuity and Payroll

Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh clarified that the GH₵22.8 billion allocation excludes the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund. Including these, the total health sector funding rises to about GH₵34.22 billion.

He confirmed that all 13,500 nurses recruited in 2024 have been fully paid and are on the 2025 payroll.

Minister Akandoh assured Parliament that the government will continue all ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations. “Any ongoing project will be continued and will never be abandoned,” he said.

Improving Patient Records

Addressing concerns about missing patient records, Mr. Akandoh revealed that the ministry is rolling out the Ghana Health Information Management System across teaching hospitals. The software allows departments to reconstruct patient data, ensuring no records are lost and all patients can receive treatment seamlessly.