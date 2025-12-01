Central Region Chiefs deny kicking against 5% Lithium royalty

Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Paramount Chief of Mankessim Traditional Area in the Central Region has firmly denied claims that traditional leaders are opposing the government’s decision to peg Ghana’s lithium royalty at 5%.

He insists that the stance of chiefs in the area aligns fully with national law, and accused officials of Friends of the Nation (FoN) of misinformation.

Speaking at a meeting of the Mankessim Traditional Council last week, the Omanhen who has several years of experience in the mining industry, explained that the earlier proposed 10% royalty risked stalling the lithium project, prompting government to revert to the legally established 5% rate.

“It is very true that if they take the 10% royalty, the project may not come to fruition. So the government has agreed for it to be pegged at the rate in the law. That is the right thing."

He questioned why Atlantic Lithium was initially assigned a 10% rate when all other mining companies in Ghana pay 5%. According to him, the recent decision to restore the uniform rate is consistent with the law and ensures fairness across the mining sector.

“The present government’s stance is that the company should pay the stipulated 5%. Others are saying the law should be amended to accommodate any increase. But whatever percentage they want to increase it to must apply to all mining firms,” he added.

The Chief strongly dismissed claims that traditional authorities in Ewoyaa, Krampakrom and surrounding communities had rejected the 5% rate. He instead accused the leadership of Friends of the Nation of creating the false narrative and influencing comments made by Charles Paa Grant.

“The boss of Friends of the Nation is the mastermind behind the new narrative that we traditional leaders have kicked against the 5% rate. Their boss dictated what Charles Paa Grant said in an interview,” he alleged.

He further stressed that Paa Grant has no locus to speak for traditional leadership on such matters.

“Charles Paa Grant is not a royal. He doesn’t have any authority to meet Friends of the Nation and say that we reject the 5% royalty. He cannot speak for the chiefs,” he emphasized.

The Chief reaffirmed the commitment of traditional leaders to ensuring that their communities benefit from the lithium project, but insisted that such advocacy must be grounded in law, truth and proper representation.