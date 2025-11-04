ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mauritania ex-leader Aziz loses final appeal against 15-year jail term

By AFP
Mauritania Aziz was found to have accumulated $70 million worth of assets and capital during his presidency by illicit means. By THOMAS SAMSON (AFP/File)
TUE, 04 NOV 2025
Aziz was found to have accumulated $70 million worth of assets and capital during his presidency by illicit means. By THOMAS SAMSON (AFP/File)

Mauritania's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz's second appeal against his conviction for abusing his office to illegally amass a vast fortune, confirming his 15-year prison sentence.

Aziz, who came to power in a 2008 coup, was originally sentenced to five years' jail in December 2023 after being found to have accumulated $70 million worth of assets and capital during his presidency by illicit means.

But after challenging that ruling for the first time, an appeals court extended his time in jail by 10 years in May 2025, which the Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday.

"The (Supreme) Court delivered its decision today, November 4, 2025, confirming the conviction of Mr. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz," according to a judicial document obtained by AFP.

The ruling makes Aziz, 69, one of the rare former heads of state condemned for illicit enrichment while in office. Most ex-leaders tried in the national or international courts are prosecuted for war crimes.

It also seals his fall from grace under his successor and former right-hand man Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who was at Aziz's side during the coup.

Aziz has been in custody since his original trial began in 2023, while the authorities have confiscated the former leader's assets and stripped him of his civic rights.

He led the country linking the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa until 2019, returning a nation once prone to coups and jihadist activities by and large to stability.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Aziz was found to have accumulated $70 million worth of assets and capital during his presidency by illicit means. By THOMAS SAMSON (AFP/File) Mauritania ex-leader Aziz loses final appeal against 15-year jail term

1 hour ago

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cuts sod for €5.6m Green Tech Centre in Kumasi German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cuts sod for €5.6m Green Tech Centre in...

1 hour ago

Omanhene of Gomoah Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta II ‘Neglect of water and sanitation threatens public health’ — Nana Abor Atta II

1 hour ago

A picture of some of the students speaking about WASH-related challenges in their schools ‘Unsafe water, lack of toilets affecting our education’ — Students lament at 36t...

1 hour ago

Minister for Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Police, military implicated in 7 out of 15 2020 and 2024 election-related deaths...

1 hour ago

Razak Dadzie, NPP constituency Chairman for Mpohor NPP flagbearer race: ‘We promise 80% of our votes for Bawumia’ — Mpohor Chairman

1 hour ago

Razak Dadzie, Mpohor constituency NPP Chairman NPP flagbearer: Voting against ‘winnable’ Bawumia race will be a ‘costly mistake...

7 hours ago

Tema Police arrest suspected member of narcotic syndicate Tema Police arrest suspected member of narcotic syndicate 

7 hours ago

NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale  

7 hours ago

NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joinsMfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdownon November 6 NSMQ 2025: Opoku Ware joins Mfantsipim, Augustine’s in final showdown on Novembe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line