GPRTU commends GOIL for consistent quality fuel delivery

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has commended GOIL PLC for its consistent supply of high-quality fuels, outstanding service delivery, and sustained partnership spanning more than six decades.

The National Chairman of the GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiamah, lauded GOIL for maintaining the highest standards in fuel quality and service, attesting to the superior performance of GOIL products.

He urged GOIL to continue upholding its reputation and consider establishing a service station at Agona in the Ashanti region and other underserved communities.

Nana Bresiamah further assured GOIL of the Union’s continued collaboration and support, emphasising that “the relationship between GPRTU and GOIL is one of mutual benefit, built on trust and shared national interest.”

The GPRTU National Chairman made the pronouncement during a courtesy call by GOIL to the TUC Headquarters in Accra to interact with union leadership and explore new ways to strengthen their bilateral business relationship.

The Transport Union Leadership praised GOIL’s commitment to powering Ghana’s growth and supporting transport operators across the country.

GOIL’s delegation was led by the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Marcus Deo Dake. He was accompanied by the Head of Fuels Marketing, Emmanuel Agyiri; the Head of Technical and Special Products Marketing, TSPM, Ing. Joshua Duodu; and the Head of Corporate Affairs, Robert Kyere. Also, in attendance was the Public Relations Manager, Mr Desmond Asati.

The GPRTU leadership at the meeting were Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, National Vice Chairman; Jacob Odae, First National Trustee; Alhaji Abbas Moro, Head of Communications; Sly Tetteh, Greater Accra Regional Vice President; and Robert Darko, Industrial Relations Officer.

Also present was the Executive Director of the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, Duncan Amoah.

Alhaji Abass expressed appreciation for the visit, which he described as historic.

Responding to GPRTU’s commendation, Dr Dake conveyed fraternal greetings from the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Edward Abambire Bawa.

He reaffirmed GOIL’s deep appreciation for the Union’s loyalty and partnership over the years. ‘For more than sixty years, GOIL has worked hand-in-hand with the GPRTU and its members. GOIL cannot thrive without you.”

Dr Dake explained that GOIL’s mission goes beyond profit, focusing also on national service. “We operate in every corner of Ghana because we are a national asset with a duty to connect Ghanaians everywhere.”

He highlighted the quality of GOIL’s fuels, explaining they were additivated and offer longer mileage, superior engine protection, and better performance at competitive prices: “This is what we call Good Energy, the perfect blend of quality, performance, and value.”

The COO also emphasised GOIL’s unique ownership structure, which gives local companies and individual Ghanaians the opportunity to own shares.

“When you buy from GOIL, you are not enriching an individual – you are building Ghana. Every purchase is a direct investment in the nation’s growth,” he stated.

Dr Dake described the visit as “the beginning of better days ahead”, pledging GOIL’s continued partnership with the GPRTU and other national stakeholders in fuelling Ghana’s growth, connecting communities, and empowering lives across the nation.

The Head of Fuels Marketing, Mr Agyiri, reiterated that GOIL is on course to expand its network and bring quality fuels and lubricants even closer to consumers.

The Head of TSPM, Ing. Duodu, emphasised that GOIL lubricants meet world-class standards and are endorsed by leading Original Engine Manufacturers (OEMs) for their viscosity and performance.