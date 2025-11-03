Anta Next Generation Foundation brings new hope to Sabaare’s healthcare system

The usually quiet community of Sabaare in the Zabzugu District of Ghana’s Northern Region was filled with excitement and gratitude on Friday as the Anta Next Generation Foundation presented vital medical supplies to the local CHPS Compound.

The donation, which included hospital beds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), was handed over by the Foundation’s Executive Director, Mr. Alhaji Mohammed Shani, as part of an initiative to boost healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

Community members, traditional leaders, health workers, and officials from the Ghana Health Service gathered at the compound to witness what many described as a lifesaving gesture. The contribution, they said, could not have come at a better time, as the facility has long struggled with limited equipment to meet the needs of patients.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Shani reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to promote community empowerment through health and development.

“Access to healthcare should never be considered a privilege, it is a basic human right,” he emphasized. “By providing these beds and protective gear, we hope to make quality healthcare a reality for everyone, no matter where they live.”

He also urged health professionals in the area to remain committed to their work and encouraged residents to protect and maintain the donated items for the benefit of all.

The Chief of Sabaare, representing the traditional council and the people, expressed deep appreciation to the Foundation. He described the gesture as “a symbol of dignity and hope” for the community and assured that the donated items would be put to good use.

The event concluded with jubilant drumming and dancing, as residents celebrated what many hailed as the beginning of a new era for healthcare in Sabaare, one marked by stronger partnerships, improved facilities, and renewed optimism for the future.