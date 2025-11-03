ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 03 Nov 2025 Health

Anta Next Generation Foundation brings new hope to Sabaare’s healthcare system

By Abdulai Abdul Razak II Contributor
Anta Next Generation Foundation brings new hope to Sabaare’s healthcare system

The usually quiet community of Sabaare in the Zabzugu District of Ghana’s Northern Region was filled with excitement and gratitude on Friday as the Anta Next Generation Foundation presented vital medical supplies to the local CHPS Compound.

The donation, which included hospital beds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), was handed over by the Foundation’s Executive Director, Mr. Alhaji Mohammed Shani, as part of an initiative to boost healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

Community members, traditional leaders, health workers, and officials from the Ghana Health Service gathered at the compound to witness what many described as a lifesaving gesture. The contribution, they said, could not have come at a better time, as the facility has long struggled with limited equipment to meet the needs of patients.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Shani reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to promote community empowerment through health and development.

“Access to healthcare should never be considered a privilege, it is a basic human right,” he emphasized. “By providing these beds and protective gear, we hope to make quality healthcare a reality for everyone, no matter where they live.”

He also urged health professionals in the area to remain committed to their work and encouraged residents to protect and maintain the donated items for the benefit of all.

The Chief of Sabaare, representing the traditional council and the people, expressed deep appreciation to the Foundation. He described the gesture as “a symbol of dignity and hope” for the community and assured that the donated items would be put to good use.

The event concluded with jubilant drumming and dancing, as residents celebrated what many hailed as the beginning of a new era for healthcare in Sabaare, one marked by stronger partnerships, improved facilities, and renewed optimism for the future.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Springfield Energy Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Okyere EOCO denies report of Springfield Energy CEO’s arrest in Dubai

33 minutes ago

IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025 IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025

33 minutes ago

German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit

33 minutes ago

NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure 

33 minutes ago

NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Prestia Huni Valley: 28 out of 32 electoral area coordinators declare support fo...

16 hours ago

He denounced indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action. By Andreas SOLARO (AFP) Pope denounces violence in Sudan, renews call for ceasefire

16 hours ago

AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO Succession questions loom after Côte d'Ivoire re-elects ageing president

17 hours ago

NPP distances itself from MPs remarks NPP distances itself from MP's remarks

18 hours ago

Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line