Interior Minister hosts Pan-African Parliament delegation

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, hosted a delegation from the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) Committee on Trade, Customs, and Immigration to discuss efforts to advance continental trade and mobility.

The meeting, held on Tuesday in Accra, aimed to promote protocols for the free movement of people across Africa.

During the dialogue, the Minister expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s a pleasure to host colleagues committed to Africa’s shared prosperity.”

The delegation, led by Namibian Member of Parliament Rodney Cloete, said their visit was focused on evaluating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Guided Trade Initiative.

Key discussions centered on the AfCFTA’s potential to boost economic growth while addressing barriers to visa-free travel and improving border efficiencies. The committee underscored the importance of strengthening intra-African trade, fostering peaceful coexistence, and deepening regional integration.

This courtesy call aligns with PAP's ongoing advocacy for policies that enhance unity and development across the continent, reinforcing the commitment of member states to work collaboratively towards a prosperous Africa.