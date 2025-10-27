Petition For The Revocation Of The License Of Lawyer William Kusi, Esq Over “slay Queen” Remark To Odo Broni

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum expresses deep concern and outrage over the recent public conduct of Lawyer William Kusi, whose unprofessional and demeaning remarks toward Mrs. Priscilla Ofori (“Odo Broni”) have brought the legal profession into serious disrepute.

Our organisation wishes to make it abundantly clear that we take no interest in any ongoing legal dispute between the parties involved. Our concern lies squarely with the heinous misconduct and ethical violation displayed by Lawyer Kusi, who publicly referred to Mrs. Ofori,a grieving widow mourning the tragic death of her husband as a “slay queen.”

Such a statement, emanating from a member of the Bar, is morally reprehensible and professionally indefensible. It constitutes verbal assault against a woman in grief and a flagrant affront to womanhood, empathy, and human dignity. It is the very opposite of the standards of conduct expected from a person entrusted with upholding justice, fairness, and respect under the law.

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum maintains that when a lawyer speaks, the weight of their words carries the moral authority of the legal profession. Therefore, when indecent and derogatory remarks such as “slay queen” are made publicly by a legal practitioner, it is not merely a private misjudgment ,it is an institutional embarrassment that undermines public confidence in the Bar and the justice system as a whole.

Accordingly, we call upon the Ghana Legal Council to initiate immediate disciplinary proceedings against Lawyer William Kusi and to consider revoking his license to practise law. This action is necessary to preserve the dignity, integrity, and credibility of the legal profession in Ghana.

Failure by the Council to act decisively in this matter would, in our respectful view, amount to a betrayal of the ethical standards established in Amarfio v. General Legal Council [1991] 2 GLR 479, where a lawyer was duly sanctioned for professional misconduct that brought the Bar into disrepute. Should the Council fail to act in accordance with precedent, our organisation will have no choice but to seek legal remedies to compel enforcement of the Council’s statutory and disciplinary obligations.

We also urge the Ghana Bar Association to publicly condemn the conduct of Lawyer Kusi and distance the Association from his statements. Silence, in this instance, would be deeply unfortunate and could easily be interpreted as tacit approval or complicity in the face of misconduct.

It is instructive to note that while Lawyer Anokye Frimpong has used the ongoing public interest case to promote civic education and legal awareness about marriage laws, Lawyer Kusi has instead chosen to exploit the tragedy of a bereaved woman for public ridicule. Such conduct is not only unethical but inhumane, and it demeans the high standards expected of the Ghanaian legal community.

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum has long championed the protection and advancement of women’s rights and dignity in Ghana. Our past advocacy including our petition to French authorities calling for the suspension of musician Sarkodie’s performance at the 2024 Olympic Games over his controversial “Try Me” song targeting actress Yvonne Nelson underscores our unwavering commitment to defending women’s honour in both public and private spaces.

This current petition is, therefore, a continuation of our broader mission: to uphold justice, integrity, and respect for womanhood in every sphere of public life.

We believe that under common law, there exists no stronger bond than that formed through childbirth and partnership between a man and a woman. Both women in this dispute deserve respect, compassion, and understanding particularly in this painful and challenging moment.

We therefore appeal to the Ghana Legal Council to seize this moment to make a bold and historic statement one that sets a generational precedent for ethical discipline, professional accountability, and gender respect within Ghana’s legal system.

Your decisive action today will not only protect the sanctity of the legal profession but will also send a resounding message that the Ghanaian justice system stands firmly on the side of empathy, dignity, and equality.

Signed,

Yahaya Alhassan

President, The New Ghana Social Justice Forum

CC:

Ghana Bar Association

Diplomatic Missions

Media