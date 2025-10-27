ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Advancing Shea and Forest Restoration in Northern Ghana through GSLERP’s impact

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Agriculture Group photo of participants at the NSCP workshop
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Group photo of participants at the NSCP workshop

Northern Ghana is witnessing a transformative shift in sustainable land management and climate resilience, thanks to the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project (GSLERP). Funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), GSLERP is spearheading efforts to restore degraded lands, empower local communities, and strengthen the shea value chain, an essential economic and ecological asset in the Northern Savannah Zones.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), and the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), is positioning shea as a cornerstone of green commodity development. A recent milestone in this journey was the Validation Workshop of the National Shea Commodity Platform (NSCP), a pivotal event aimed at endorsing the NSCP framework, shaping its technical working groups, and planning the launch of the Shea Hub and platform.

The NSCP is envisioned as a regulatory and coordination body that will unify stakeholders across the shea value chain, from producers and processors to policymakers and financial institutions. The platform aims to enhance governance, sustainability, and inclusivity in the shea sector, ensuring that all actors benefit equitably. Importantly, the establishment of the NSC platform aligns with UNDP’s broader objective of strengthening multistakeholder collaboration through the use of inclusive and participatory platforms, fostering shared ownership and collective action across the sector.

Speaking at the workshop, Ayirebi Frimpong, Forest Specialist at UNDP Ghana, emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving progress. He noted that, “This activity reflects a key objective of the GSLERP project, leveraging a multistakeholder approach to strengthen the enabling environment for the shea sector. Such platforms are vital for managing green commodities and implementing landscape approaches that promote sustainable resource use.”

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), a key partner in the initiative, reiterated its commitment to creating a robust regulatory framework for Ghana’s strategic crops, including shea, coconut, cashew, oil palm, rubber, and mango.

Rich Kofi KOFITUO, Deputy CEO of TCDA, stated, “Realizing the potential of these crops requires more than regulation it demands collaboration. We are committed to working with government agencies, NGOs, and financial institutions to actively develop the shea sector, ensuring that all stakeholders benefit fully.”

During breakout sessions, stakeholders in the shea value chain took a close look at the proposed NSCP. They reviewed each part of the platform, discussed its structure, raised concerns, and suggested improvements. Their feedback helped shape a stronger, more effective platform that will guide the future of the shea industry.

A recurring theme throughout the workshop was the need to integrate young people into the shea industry. Chief Adam Tampuri, a participant noted:

“We need to ensure that young people are properly integrated into the shea industry. This will help them develop interest and commitment, so that when the older generation retires, the youth will be ready and equipped to take over and sustain the industry.”

The validation of the NSCP is a key step toward building a stronger and more inclusive shea industry in Ghana. With continued support from GSLERP and its partners, the sector is set to grow in ways that protect the environment, support the economy, and uplift communities.

Source: UNDP Ghana

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Tolon MP demands public update over delayed report on fatal helicopter crash

36 minutes ago

Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills Mall Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills ...

1 hour ago

Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate attacks Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate at...

1 hour ago

Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom — Togbe Afede 'Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom' — Togbe Afede 

1 hour ago

Parents applaud Education Ministers directive on short hairstyle in Secondary Schools Parents applaud Education Minister's directive on short hairstyle in Secondary S...

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

4 hours ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

5 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

5 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

7 hours ago

Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in abse...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line