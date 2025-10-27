GOIL PLC to invest $5 million to expand LPG storage

The Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, has announced that the company will invest $5 million to add 12,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage capacity within the next year.

Speaking during a panel discussion on “Monetising LPG to Enhance the Value of the Barrel in Africa’s Inland Markets” at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, Mr. Bawa said the expansion forms part of GOIL’s broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s energy infrastructure and enhance energy security.

He revealed that Ghana’s LPG consumption reached 340 million kilograms in 2024, yet existing national storage facilities can only meet two to three weeks of demand.

“This storage limitation is both a challenge and a major investment opportunity,” Mr. Bawa explained. “Expanding infrastructure is essential to unlocking the full monetisation potential of LPG, benefiting producers, distributors, and consumers alike.”

Mr. Bawa, who also serves as Managing Director of GOIL PLC, said the company’s ongoing infrastructure drive includes the rollout of several Autogas stations across five regions—among them Accra and Kumasi—and the commissioning of a polymer-modified bitumen terminal in Tema.

According to a statement from GOIL’s Public Affairs Department, the company currently operates over 438 service stations nationwide, providing fuels, LPG, and lubricants while fostering sustainable growth and strategic partnerships.

He added that GOIL is prioritising improved LPG access in rural communities through targeted investment, inclusive policies, and innovative business models such as digital payment solutions that suit household cash flow patterns.

At the AEW exhibition, GOIL showcased its expanding energy portfolio, highlighting opportunities in Autogas and its two LPG Cylinder Recirculation Plants in Accra and Tema, which are designed to provide safe, affordable, and cleaner LPG access for households.

The company also presented its newly commissioned multi-million-dollar bitumen plant in Tema, underscoring its growing role in Ghana’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

Other panellists included Mohammed Amin Naderian of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Sebastian Wagner of DMWA Resources, and Sesakho Magadla, CEO of PetroSA, who shared insights on advancing LPG monetisation across Africa.