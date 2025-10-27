GOIL CEO engages partners ahead of major offshore exploration project

The Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, has held strategic discussions with the company’s upstream joint venture partners, Planet One, marking a significant milestone in GOIL Upstream’s Deepwater Cape Three Points (DwCTP) project.

Speaking to Modern Ghana News after the meeting, Mr. Bawa said the discussions focused on ensuring full operational readiness ahead of the exploratory drilling campaign scheduled for next year. Key issues addressed included operational preparedness, project financing, local content participation, and strict compliance with regulatory and environmental standards.

Mr. Bawa noted that the project represents GOIL PLC’s strategic entry into Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector, reinforcing the company’s evolution into a fully integrated energy entity.

“The Deepwater Cape Three Points project is not just about exploration—it embodies GOIL’s commitment to building local technical capacity, strengthening national energy security, and ensuring that Ghanaian enterprise plays a central role in upstream value creation,” he stated.

He further assured that GOIL will continue to collaborate closely with the Petroleum Commission, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and host communities to ensure that the project delivers tangible benefits to Ghana’s energy sector and economy.

Mr. Bawa emphasised that as Ghana’s leading indigenous energy company, with operations spanning fuels, lubricants, bitumen, and now upstream petroleum, GOIL’s bold move into exploration marks a turning point in the country’s energy landscape.

“This initiative underscores the capability of local enterprises to compete in a highly technical sector while keeping the benefits of Ghana’s oil resources firmly anchored at home,” he added.