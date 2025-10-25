ModernGhana logo
'True leadership is about vision, not wealth' — Bawumia declares

By King Amoah || Contributor
SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized that genuine leadership is not measured by personal wealth but by vision, ideas, and the ability to drive sustainable economic growth for the benefit of citizens.

Speaking as part of his ongoing campaign ahead of the NPP’s delegates’ conference, Dr. Bawumia said leadership should be defined by competence, innovation, and integrity rather than financial strength or influence.

“True leadership is not about how much money you have,” he stated. “It is about having a vision, sound policies, and the ability to transform the economy to improve the lives of the people.”

Dr. Bawumia drew a clear line between wealth-driven politics and visionary leadership, stressing that those who depend on their financial resources to attain political office often lack the ideas and discipline needed to govern effectively. He noted that while personal success and affluence may be commendable, they do not automatically qualify anyone to lead a nation.

He explained that leadership goes beyond material wealth, encompassing qualities such as unity, peace, foresight, and the implementation of policies that promote economic transformation. His message, he said, represents a call for a shift away from transactional politics towards a results-oriented approach focused on national progress and collective well-being.

Dr. Bawumia also cautioned his opponents against boasting about their wealth and urged them to focus on issues that matter to Ghanaians. “Let us have a clean campaign,” he said. “Let us talk about ideas, policies, and the future of our country — not our personal possessions.”

His remarks appear to be resonating within the NPP. Information gathered by this reporter indicates that a bloc of about sixty Members of Parliament has already endorsed his candidacy to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Political analysts say the growing support for Dr. Bawumia reflects his reputation for humility, discipline, and clarity in explaining government policies. They argue that these traits make him not only a strong contender for the NPP’s flagbearership but also a formidable challenger to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next presidential election.

