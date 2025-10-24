ModernGhana logo
‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low hair-cut policy in schools

Education Tyrone Marhguy
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Tyrone Marhguy

One of the Rastafarian students at the centre of the 2021 Achimota School dreadlocks case, Tyrone Marhguy, has questioned Ghana’s continued enforcement of low-cut hairstyles, particularly in senior high schools.

The debate was reignited after a viral video showed a newly admitted student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School having her hair forcibly cut to conform to school rules.

Many Ghanaians have since called for a review of the policy, describing it as an outdated colonial legacy that infringes on students’ right to self-expression.

Reacting in a social media post on Thursday, October 24, Marhguy reflected on his past experience and the ongoing debate, stressing that rules on uniformity should not be mistaken for equality.

“I believe society cannot be judged, for it is not one entity. It may look like we are chasing a valuable concept — uniformity — by forcing all students to keep a low cut. But what has uniformity got to do with equality?” he asked.

He also highlighted how his defiance and resilience eventually turned into academic success despite opposition from the system.

“It’s fighting a national court battle just to defend your human right to an education, all because of your hair… and finally, it’s the ultimate ‘failure’: gaining admission to the University of Pennsylvania to study Computer Engineering on a fully awarded scholarship,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

