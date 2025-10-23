ModernGhana logo
President Mahama swears in 37 new High Court judges

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
THU, 23 OCT 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in thirty-seven new High Court judges, urging them to uphold the highest standards of justice, integrity, and fairness in their service to the nation.

At a swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, October 23, President Mahama reminded the judges that their primary responsibility is to ensure the impartial application of the law and the protection of every citizen’s rights, regardless of status or influence.

He stressed that the effective administration of justice remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and a vital pillar of national stability and development.

President Mahama also commended the judiciary for its consistent progress in promoting gender balance within its ranks. He described the institution as a shining example of affirmative action in practice, one that other arms of government should emulate.

“Even though I am the appointing authority, I must commend the judiciary when it comes to affirmative action and gender. You are doing far better than the executive,” President Mahama stated.

He noted with satisfaction that recent judicial appointments, including those to the Court of Appeal, had demonstrated significant female representation. “A short while ago, we swore in Appeal Court judges, and a good number — almost the majority — were women. Again, I see that women are well represented here in this batch of High Court judges. Congratulations, and I ask the executive people sitting here to emulate your example,” he added.

The new judges are expected to begin their judicial duties immediately, strengthening the delivery of justice across the country.

