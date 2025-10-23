Africa must drive its own digital transformation – Communication Minister

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has urged African nations to take charge of their digital transformation, emphasising that the continent can no longer afford to be a spectator in the global digital landscape.

Speaking at the opening of the Mobex Africa Tech Expo and Innovation Conference 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister noted that Ghana, under President Mahama, is pursuing a bold digital agenda built on four pillars: Innovation, Infrastructure, Inclusion, and Impact.

He highlighted the One Million Coders Initiative, which trains citizens in all 261 districts in coding, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics to prepare Ghanaians for the industries of the future.

Mr George mentioned the establishment of a $1 billion Ghana-UAE Innovation and Technology Hub in Dawa and plans to extend nationwide broadband coverage by 2027.

He also disclosed a proposal to the Cabinet to ensure that every new road construction includes digital access infrastructure.

“Ghana aims to create 200,000 technology-driven jobs by 2028, generating about $2 billion annually through digital exports,” he revealed.

Mr George emphasised the need for Africa to achieve digital sovereignty through initiatives like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPS) to facilitate seamless intra-African trade and payments.

He stated that “15 new ICT-related bills will be laid before Parliament this year, and regulatory sandboxes will be created to allow innovators to test new technologies.”

The Minister urged African innovators to develop homegrown solutions to address African challenges, envisioning a future where Africa is not just a consumer but a creator and leader in the global digital revolution.