ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Social News

GOPPA applauds government’s visionary oil palm policy to create over 500,000 jobs

GOPPA applauds government’s visionary oil palm policy to create over 500,000 jobs

The Ghana Small-Scale Oil Palm Producers Association (GOPPA) has commended the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its visionary commitment to revitalising Ghana’s oil palm industry.

During a recent engagement with the Regional Vice President for Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced that government is finalising a comprehensive Oil Palm Plantation Policy aimed at creating over 500,000 sustainable jobs across the oil palm value chain.

In a press release reacting to this, GOPPA said this bold initiative reflects the government’s forward-looking vision to transform agriculture into a cornerstone of national development, recognising oil palm, aptly called Ghana’s “Red Gold,” as a strategic crop capable of driving inclusive economic growth, rural empowerment, and industrial transformation.

As the largest and most established association in Ghana’s oil palm industry, representing over 4,000 smallholder farmers and processors nationwide, GOPPA believes it is uniquely positioned to partner with government in implementing this transformative policy.

“This policy marks a historic milestone for Ghana’s oil palm sector. We are confident that with effective collaboration between government, farmers, and development partners, Ghana can reclaim its leadership position in sustainable palm oil production across Africa,” GOPPA said in its release.

It added, “GOPPA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with government agencies, the private sector, and development partners to ensure this initiative achieves its full potential—empowering farmers, improving productivity, and fostering a globally competitive palm oil value chain.”

In the release, GOPPA applauded President John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for this transformative policy direction and pledged its full support as Ghana moves decisively to make its “Red Gold” truly shine

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

News JournalistPage: eric-nana-yaw-kwafo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Kotobabi Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Koto...

31 minutes ago

Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player ...

42 minutes ago

Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 20...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna We’re investing heavily to tackle ‘MoMo fraud’, save industry — MTN MoMo CEO

1 hour ago

Galamsey: 21 Burkinabes arrested for mining on river bodies in Amansie West Galamsey: 21 Burkinabes arrested for mining on river bodies in Amansie West

2 hours ago

ORAL is on course; be patient with us to recover stolen funds — Attorney General to Ghanaians ORAL is on course; be patient with us to recover stolen funds — Attorney General...

2 hours ago

Ex-Buffer Stock CEO looted funds while school feeding suppliers cried for payment — Attorney General Ex-Buffer Stock CEO looted funds while school feeding suppliers cried for paymen...

2 hours ago

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Leadership is about ideas, not money — Bawumia

2 hours ago

V/R: GWL Kpeve Treatment Plant faces shutdown as developer defies stop work order – MD V/R: GWL Kpeve Treatment Plant faces shutdown as developer defies stop work orde...

2 hours ago

Full Text: Attorney General files criminal charges against former Buffer Stock Company boss and wife over corruption [Full Text]: Attorney General files criminal charges against former Buffer Stock...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line