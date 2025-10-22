GOPPA applauds government’s visionary oil palm policy to create over 500,000 jobs

The Ghana Small-Scale Oil Palm Producers Association (GOPPA) has commended the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its visionary commitment to revitalising Ghana’s oil palm industry.

During a recent engagement with the Regional Vice President for Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced that government is finalising a comprehensive Oil Palm Plantation Policy aimed at creating over 500,000 sustainable jobs across the oil palm value chain.

In a press release reacting to this, GOPPA said this bold initiative reflects the government’s forward-looking vision to transform agriculture into a cornerstone of national development, recognising oil palm, aptly called Ghana’s “Red Gold,” as a strategic crop capable of driving inclusive economic growth, rural empowerment, and industrial transformation.

As the largest and most established association in Ghana’s oil palm industry, representing over 4,000 smallholder farmers and processors nationwide, GOPPA believes it is uniquely positioned to partner with government in implementing this transformative policy.

“This policy marks a historic milestone for Ghana’s oil palm sector. We are confident that with effective collaboration between government, farmers, and development partners, Ghana can reclaim its leadership position in sustainable palm oil production across Africa,” GOPPA said in its release.

It added, “GOPPA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with government agencies, the private sector, and development partners to ensure this initiative achieves its full potential—empowering farmers, improving productivity, and fostering a globally competitive palm oil value chain.”

In the release, GOPPA applauded President John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for this transformative policy direction and pledged its full support as Ghana moves decisively to make its “Red Gold” truly shine