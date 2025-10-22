Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory

A strong challenge has emerged within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as Member of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, has called on delegates to reject his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM on Tuesday, October 21, Hon. Acheampong argued that Dr. Bawumia’s track record demonstrates his inability to unite the party or deliver electoral victory. According to him, the former Vice President’s “political expiry date has passed,” and entrusting him with the party’s leadership would be a grave mistake.

He claimed that Dr. Bawumia had ample opportunity to prove his competence when he served as Vice President and later as the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, yet failed to attract voter confidence or secure victory for the party.

“He was given the chance to lead and deliver results, but his leadership could not prevent our defeat in 2024,” Acheampong stated.

The MP further criticised Bawumia’s handling of the economy, particularly his earlier assurances that he would stabilise the Ghanaian currency. Acheampong accused him of making “false promises” such as the popular claim that he would “arrest and lock up the dollar,” yet presiding over economic instability and currency depreciation during his tenure as head of the National Economic Planning Team.

“The development of the economy depends largely on currency stability,” Acheampong asserted. “By every measure, Dr. Bawumia failed in that regard, and this failure contributed significantly to our 2024 electoral defeat.”

He also questioned the sincerity of Dr. Bawumia’s recent public apologies for the party’s mistakes while in government, arguing that remorse alone cannot justify another chance at leadership. “Is it relevant to entertain a former Vice President who admits to his mistakes but never heeded expert advice when it mattered most?” he asked.

Hon. Acheampong maintained that leadership requires teamwork and a willingness to listen to diverse views — qualities he said Dr. Bawumia has not demonstrated. “His inability to work as a team player makes him unfit to lead the NPP,” he stressed.

Concluding his remarks, Acheampong clarified that his criticism was not personal but based on principle. “I don’t hate Dr. Bawumia, but the hard truth must be told,” he said. “If the NPP wants to return to power in 2028, delegates must choose a leader who can unite the party, inspire confidence, and deliver effective governance — not one who has already presided over acknowledged failures.”