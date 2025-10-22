ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory

By King Amoah || Contributor
NPP Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory
WED, 22 OCT 2025 1

A strong challenge has emerged within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as Member of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, has called on delegates to reject his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM on Tuesday, October 21, Hon. Acheampong argued that Dr. Bawumia’s track record demonstrates his inability to unite the party or deliver electoral victory. According to him, the former Vice President’s “political expiry date has passed,” and entrusting him with the party’s leadership would be a grave mistake.

He claimed that Dr. Bawumia had ample opportunity to prove his competence when he served as Vice President and later as the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, yet failed to attract voter confidence or secure victory for the party.

“He was given the chance to lead and deliver results, but his leadership could not prevent our defeat in 2024,” Acheampong stated.

The MP further criticised Bawumia’s handling of the economy, particularly his earlier assurances that he would stabilise the Ghanaian currency. Acheampong accused him of making “false promises” such as the popular claim that he would “arrest and lock up the dollar,” yet presiding over economic instability and currency depreciation during his tenure as head of the National Economic Planning Team.

“The development of the economy depends largely on currency stability,” Acheampong asserted. “By every measure, Dr. Bawumia failed in that regard, and this failure contributed significantly to our 2024 electoral defeat.”

He also questioned the sincerity of Dr. Bawumia’s recent public apologies for the party’s mistakes while in government, arguing that remorse alone cannot justify another chance at leadership. “Is it relevant to entertain a former Vice President who admits to his mistakes but never heeded expert advice when it mattered most?” he asked.

Hon. Acheampong maintained that leadership requires teamwork and a willingness to listen to diverse views — qualities he said Dr. Bawumia has not demonstrated. “His inability to work as a team player makes him unfit to lead the NPP,” he stressed.

Concluding his remarks, Acheampong clarified that his criticism was not personal but based on principle. “I don’t hate Dr. Bawumia, but the hard truth must be told,” he said. “If the NPP wants to return to power in 2028, delegates must choose a leader who can unite the party, inspire confidence, and deliver effective governance — not one who has already presided over acknowledged failures.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Comments

Koliko | 10/22/2025 10:23:46 PM

This thrash coming from Bryan Acheampong is very anti party practice and he should be summoned to the disciplinary committee immediately. This divisive selfish braggart is not fit to even lead a football team. Very shameful campaign.

Comments1
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

3 minutes ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

3 minutes ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

3 minutes ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

3 minutes ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

22 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

1 hour ago

Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Kotobabi Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Koto...

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 20...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna We’re investing heavily to tackle ‘MoMo fraud’, save industry — MTN MoMo CEO

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line