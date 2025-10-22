Senegalese media boss faces extradition fight after arrest in France

Senegalese press magnate and outspoken government critic Madiambal Diagne was arrested in France on Tuesday on an international warrant issued by Dakar, before being released under judicial supervision, his lawyers confirmed.

Diagne, the founder of the Avenir Communication media group – which publishes the daily Le Quotidien – was stopped by French police on Tuesday morning as he returned home to Le Pecq, in the Yvelines area southwest of Paris.

One of his lawyers, Vincent Brengarth, told RFI that “Diagne was arrested by police acting on an international warrant and then referred to the Versailles public prosecutor's office”.

He was later released and placed under judicial control. That means he must stay in France, hand over his passport and check in regularly with the police while French authorities examine Senegal's extradition request.

A communiqué signed by his team of eleven lawyers said the judge took into account that Diagne “is a public figure, a well-known journalist and owner of a press group”.

Suspect transactions

The 62-year-old editorialist, known for his criticism of Senegal's government, is wanted under a warrant issued in September after he ignored an order not to leave the country.

The warrant is linked to an investigation into alleged suspect financial transactions, including a supposed kickback scheme worth over €32 million.

The case stems from a report by Senegal's National Financial Intelligence Processing Unit (Centif), which flagged transfers between the accounts of a real estate company founded by Diagne and those of Ellipse Projects, a French construction firm specialising in hospital projects across Africa.

Ellipse had been awarded major contracts in Senegal's health and justice sectors under the presidency of Macky Sall.

The investigation in Dakar has already led to the indictment and detention of Diagne's wife and two sons, who are partners in the real estate company, on charges of money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Arrest 'unfounded'

Diagne's lawyers have rejected the accusations, describing them as politically motivated and “manifestly irregular”.

In a joint statement, his Senegalese and French legal teams said they “remain confident given the totally unfounded nature of the accusations contained in the extradition request and its irregularity”.

Speaking to RFI, Diagne's French lawyer William Bourdon sai!d he had “powerful and well-documented arguments” to oppose any extradition.

The case will be reviewed by the Versailles Court of Appeal on Tuesday 28 October.

A history with authorities

This is not the first time Diagne has faced legal troubles. In 2004, he was imprisoned for 17 days after being accused of “disturbing public order, inciting magistrates to rebellion and disseminating secret correspondence”.

His arrest at the time sparked major protests among Senegalese journalists and press freedom organisations worldwide, and he was cleared of all charges two years later.

Since his release this week, Diagne has been cooperating with French authorities.

Before his arrest, he wrote on X that he was in France to “prepare his defence” and that he intended to return to Senegal “in a few days to face his responsibilities”.

For now, he remains in France – awaiting the court's decision on whether Dakar's extradition request holds up. His lawyers, meanwhile, say they are ready to fight it “with confidence and determination”.

This story was adapted from the original version in French and lightly edited for clarity