Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Bono East Region has attracted overwhelming support from New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates, strengthening his position as a frontrunner in the race for the party’s 2028 presidential flagbearer slot.

The tour, marked by energetic crowds and open endorsements, reflected growing confidence among party faithful that Dr. Bawumia remains the NPP’s strongest candidate to reclaim power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s arrival in the region drew large turnouts of cheering supporters and delegates, whose excitement underscored his continuing influence within the party. Many pledged their full backing for his leadership bid, describing him as a unifier and visionary with a proven record of performance.

“We assure you of our 100 percent support because we believe you are a team player who can deliver,” one delegate told journalists, preferring to remain anonymous. Another delegate praised Dr. Bawumia’s previous policy initiatives, noting that his contributions to digitalisation and fiscal management were instrumental in Ghana’s development during the NPP’s tenure.

Addressing delegates and party members in Techiman, Dr. Bawumia outlined a series of new policy proposals aimed at revitalising the party and accelerating national growth. He assured the gathering that he had learned valuable lessons from the challenges that led to the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

“I acknowledge the mistakes that cost us victory in 2024,” he said. “But I am determined to correct them, rebuild trust, and restore confidence in our great party.”

Among his proposed initiatives are periodic Town Hall Conferences, where citizens can directly present their concerns and suggestions to party and government representatives. He also pledged to strengthen key state institutions to drive job creation, promote entrepreneurship, and reduce poverty.

Dr. Bawumia further underscored his commitment to empowering the private sector, describing it as a crucial engine for sustainable economic transformation.

Delegates in the Bono East Region responded enthusiastically to his message, expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for Ghana’s future. Many described his plans as realistic and people-centred, capable of addressing unemployment, inequality, and other pressing national issues.

The tour has solidified Dr. Bawumia’s standing as a formidable contender in the NPP flagbearer race. His blend of experience, innovative thinking, and inclusive leadership style appears to be winning the hearts of many within the party, setting the stage for an intense but hopeful internal contest.