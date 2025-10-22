ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race

By King Amoah || Contributor
NPP Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race
WED, 22 OCT 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Bono East Region has attracted overwhelming support from New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates, strengthening his position as a frontrunner in the race for the party’s 2028 presidential flagbearer slot.

The tour, marked by energetic crowds and open endorsements, reflected growing confidence among party faithful that Dr. Bawumia remains the NPP’s strongest candidate to reclaim power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s arrival in the region drew large turnouts of cheering supporters and delegates, whose excitement underscored his continuing influence within the party. Many pledged their full backing for his leadership bid, describing him as a unifier and visionary with a proven record of performance.

“We assure you of our 100 percent support because we believe you are a team player who can deliver,” one delegate told journalists, preferring to remain anonymous. Another delegate praised Dr. Bawumia’s previous policy initiatives, noting that his contributions to digitalisation and fiscal management were instrumental in Ghana’s development during the NPP’s tenure.

Addressing delegates and party members in Techiman, Dr. Bawumia outlined a series of new policy proposals aimed at revitalising the party and accelerating national growth. He assured the gathering that he had learned valuable lessons from the challenges that led to the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

“I acknowledge the mistakes that cost us victory in 2024,” he said. “But I am determined to correct them, rebuild trust, and restore confidence in our great party.”

Among his proposed initiatives are periodic Town Hall Conferences, where citizens can directly present their concerns and suggestions to party and government representatives. He also pledged to strengthen key state institutions to drive job creation, promote entrepreneurship, and reduce poverty.

Dr. Bawumia further underscored his commitment to empowering the private sector, describing it as a crucial engine for sustainable economic transformation.

Delegates in the Bono East Region responded enthusiastically to his message, expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for Ghana’s future. Many described his plans as realistic and people-centred, capable of addressing unemployment, inequality, and other pressing national issues.

The tour has solidified Dr. Bawumia’s standing as a formidable contender in the NPP flagbearer race. His blend of experience, innovative thinking, and inclusive leadership style appears to be winning the hearts of many within the party, setting the stage for an intense but hopeful internal contest.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

3 minutes ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

3 minutes ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

3 minutes ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

3 minutes ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

22 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

1 hour ago

Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Kotobabi Assemblyman sued for allegedly seizing control of public toilet facility in Koto...

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player for victory Bryan Acheampong urges NPP delegates to reject Bawumia who is not a team player ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 2028 NPP flagbearer race Bawumia receives massive support in Bono East as he courts delegates ahead of 20...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna We’re investing heavily to tackle ‘MoMo fraud’, save industry — MTN MoMo CEO

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line