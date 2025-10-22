Dominic Ayine addresses nation on ORAL today

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, is set to announce a sweeping anti-corruption campaign dubbed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) also themed “Rumble in the Jungle: Resetting Ghana Agenda.”

The highly anticipated announcement, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. today at the Jubilee House, forms part of the government’s Accountability Series, a periodic briefing designed to update Ghanaians on the administration’s efforts to promote transparency, reclaim stolen state assets, and fortify public institutions against corruption.

According to government sources, Dr. Ayine’s address will detail the framework of the new initiative, highlighting the state’s strategy to identify, trace, and recover funds and properties lost through corruption, embezzlement, and other illicit financial dealings.

The ORAL programme is expected to combine investigative intelligence, legal action, and inter-agency cooperation to ensure that individuals and entities found culpable are held accountable, while stolen resources are returned to the state.

Public anticipation ahead of the announcement has been intense, with many citizens and civil society groups viewing the initiative as a potential turning point in the government’s quest to rebuild trust and restore ethical governance.

Dr. Ayine’s presentation is expected to underscore the Mahama administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and its resolve to make accountability a central pillar of Ghana’s democratic renewal.

Further details of the initiative, including timelines, legal mechanisms, and institutional roles, will be disclosed during the Attorney-General’s address later today.