MobileMoney Ltd hosts 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Forum to explore Explores Ghana’s readiness for digital credit, asset regulation

The 2025 Fintech Stakeholder Forum, hosted by MobileMoney Ltd., brought together leading players from the financial, regulatory, and technology sectors to deliberate on Ghana’s evolving fintech landscape.

The event, held under the theme “Harnessing Ghana’s Fintech Potential: Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Credit and Digital Assets,” focused on strategies to strengthen sustainable digital finance growth in the country.

Organised in partnership with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education (IMANI), the forum featured the presentation of new research findings on Ghana’s preparedness for implementing digital credit and asset guidelines. These insights added depth to national discussions on fintech regulation, innovation, and financial inclusion.

A high-level panel discussion featured Mr. Selorm Branttie, Vice President of IMANI Africa; Professor Peter Quartey of ISSER; Clara B. Arthur, CEO of GHIPSS; Ethel Cofie, CEO of EDEL Technologies; and Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, Chief Products and Services Officer at MobileMoney Ltd. The event’s Guest Speaker was Mrs. Matilda Asante, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The forum has become a flagship annual platform for engagement between MobileMoney Ltd., policymakers, regulators, and ecosystem partners. It continues to serve as a key space for addressing opportunities and challenges in mobile lending, digital asset innovation, and policy design for consumer protection, innovation, and compliance.

Over the years, the MobileMoney Ltd. Fintech Stakeholder Forum has evolved into one of Ghana’s foremost thought-leadership gatherings, shaping discussions on financial inclusion, interoperability, and digital transformation.

Commenting ahead of the event, Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Ltd., said the forum provided a timely opportunity to deepen collaboration and align stakeholders on the future of digital finance in Ghana.

He noted that as the fintech space continues to evolve, innovation must be balanced with robust regulatory frameworks that safeguard consumers and foster sustainable growth. He added that this year’s forum offered an avenue to share ideas, exchange knowledge, and strengthen partnerships that would advance Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.