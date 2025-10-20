Flagbearer race: Choose vision over popularity — Ken Agyapong urges NPP delegates

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the crucial 2026 flagbearer election, one of its leading contenders Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has made a passionate appeal to delegates and supporters.

He urged the party to look beyond the mere selection of a flagbearer and instead choose a dedicated, visionary, and selfless leader committed to the welfare of both party members and the nation.

Speaking during his campaign tour in the Savannah Region, Mr. Agyapong cautioned that choosing a dormant or uninspired candidate could derail the NPP’s chances in 2028. He called on delegates to prioritize competence, integrity, and genuine service over superficial considerations.

“The NPP must not settle for a leader who lacks vision or passion. We need someone who truly cares about the party and the people of Ghana,” he said.

The outspoken politician also used the platform to respond to what he described as deliberate attempts by some within the party to tarnish his image. He said such smear campaigns stem from power struggles and envy within the NPP.

“I have been accused of doing nothing for the NPP, which is totally false,” he stated. “From 1992 till now, Ghanaians can testify that I am one of the most financially and materially supportive members of this party. My contributions are visible and well known, yet some choose to ignore the truth and resort to lies and blackmail.”

Mr. Agyapong reaffirmed his commitment to the party and his belief that delegates will choose wisely. “Despite the false accusations, I remain focused and unshaken. I believe the delegates will give me the mandate to lead the NPP to victory in 2028,” he declared.

He outlined his vision to transform the NPP and address Ghana’s pressing challenges through bold leadership and practical reforms.

Posing a direct question to delegates, he asked: “Are you just after a flagbearer, or do you want the right candidate who will seek the welfare of all Ghanaians and ensure the development of both the party and the country?”

Kennedy Agyapong called on delegates and supporters to dismiss baseless criticisms and support his candidacy to help him realise his transformative vision for Ghana.

He warned that giving the mandate to the wrong candidate could lead to serious setbacks for the party.

His message was emphatic: "The 2028 elections are not about personalities or popularity, but about the very soul of the NPP and the future of Ghana."