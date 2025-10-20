ModernGhana logo
Deputy Director-General of GMA represents Ghana at Inaugural Africa Maritime Conference 2025

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Mr Mubarick Masawudu, has represented Ghana at the inaugural Africa Maritime Conference 2025.

The event, held in Ethiopia, convened African Transport Ministers and high-level delegates to establish a strategic roadmap for the continent's maritime and shipping sectors.

Mr Masawudu’s participation is particularly noteworthy, reflecting his strong commitment to advancing Africa’s blue economy and advocating for sustainable maritime development across the continent. His leadership and vision highlight Ghana's dedication to shaping the future of African shipping.

The conference brought together leaders from the blue economy, port authorities, and global shipping stakeholders, providing a decisive platform for strategic dialogue, policy alignment, and the formation of key partnerships.

