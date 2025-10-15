ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 15 Oct 2025 Social News

EPA to engage public on proposed Keta Port project October 23  

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
EPA to engage public on proposed Keta Port project October 23

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed Keta Port Project on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The event, scheduled to take place in Dzelukope, is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the project’s details, benefits, and potential environmental impacts.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is also expected to present the project’s objectives and mitigation measures, while community members and stakeholders would have the opportunity to share their views and raise concerns about the project.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency revealed that the public hearing was in line with the Environmental Protection Regulations, 2025, which mandates public participation in projects with potential environmental implications.

The EPA in its quest to achieve such a mandate, invited individuals, groups, and institutions with interests or concerns regarding the project’s environmental implications to attend the hearing for more discussion.

In has been identified that the Keta Port Project had been a topic of discussion for several years, with feasibility studies conducted to assess its viability while the project was expected to boost trade, create jobs, and accelerate infrastructure development along the country’s coastal belt.

Mr Seth Dzifa Megayor, a resident of Keta in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) expressed frustration over the delayed construction, and raised concerned about potential environmental impacts.

“The engagement will help the public have a deeper understanding of how the project will enable us to address various environmental challenges and the benefits,” he said.

He commended the EPA’s commitment to public participation and transparency in environmental decision-making, which would provide a platform for stakeholders to engage with the project proponents and regulatory agencies to ensure that the any concern was heard and addressed.

However, the EPA has urged interested parties to submit written comments to the Chief Executive Officer or the General Manager of the GPHA to enable the public hearing to promote transparency and community engagement in planning and execution of the project.

GNA also gathered that various stakeholders, such as traditional leaders, community members, and officials from the Anloga District Assembly, have been engaged ahead of the public hearing as part of ongoing consultations to ensure that chiefs and community leaders were fully informed and involved in discussions on the environmental, social, and economic implications of the project.

The Keta Port Project was however expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and community, providing new opportunities for businesses and residents in the area to enhance maritime trade and connectivity and make Ghana a key player in regional economic integration.

The public hearing would provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the potential benefits and challenges while enabling the GPHA and EPA to understand the concerns of the local communities and address them in the project’s implementation.

It was revealed that the Project had attracted interest from multiple investors, both local and international with the GPHA announcing that over six private investors have expressed interest in collaborating with the government to construct and operationalize the port.

The project’s implementation is expected to follow a phased approach, with the first phase estimated to cost about US$600 million dollars, which encompasses an entire port city, including road and rail infrastructure, residential and recreational facilities.

The success of the Port is expected to depend on the collaboration of all stakeholders, including the government, local communities, and private investors.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

2 hours ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Uncapping Health Insurance Scheme rakes in GH¢9.76 Billion – Dr. Bampoe   

2 hours ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide Bryan Acheampong served eight years without salary, government car – Pius Hadzid...

3 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences Akpanyikye to life imprisonment Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences ...

3 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentence Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentenc...

3 hours ago

Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted

4 hours ago

If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified – Cynthia Morrison 'If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified' – Cynthia Morri...

4 hours ago

Randrianirina, centre, denied he had staged a coup. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar vows to install colonel as president after takeover

4 hours ago

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'I'll push for re-institution of regular outreaches for government to interact w...

4 hours ago

National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line