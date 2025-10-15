EPA to engage public on proposed Keta Port project October 23  

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed Keta Port Project on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The event, scheduled to take place in Dzelukope, is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the project’s details, benefits, and potential environmental impacts.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is also expected to present the project’s objectives and mitigation measures, while community members and stakeholders would have the opportunity to share their views and raise concerns about the project.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency revealed that the public hearing was in line with the Environmental Protection Regulations, 2025, which mandates public participation in projects with potential environmental implications.

The EPA in its quest to achieve such a mandate, invited individuals, groups, and institutions with interests or concerns regarding the project’s environmental implications to attend the hearing for more discussion.

In has been identified that the Keta Port Project had been a topic of discussion for several years, with feasibility studies conducted to assess its viability while the project was expected to boost trade, create jobs, and accelerate infrastructure development along the country’s coastal belt.

Mr Seth Dzifa Megayor, a resident of Keta in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) expressed frustration over the delayed construction, and raised concerned about potential environmental impacts.

“The engagement will help the public have a deeper understanding of how the project will enable us to address various environmental challenges and the benefits,” he said.

He commended the EPA’s commitment to public participation and transparency in environmental decision-making, which would provide a platform for stakeholders to engage with the project proponents and regulatory agencies to ensure that the any concern was heard and addressed.

However, the EPA has urged interested parties to submit written comments to the Chief Executive Officer or the General Manager of the GPHA to enable the public hearing to promote transparency and community engagement in planning and execution of the project.

GNA also gathered that various stakeholders, such as traditional leaders, community members, and officials from the Anloga District Assembly, have been engaged ahead of the public hearing as part of ongoing consultations to ensure that chiefs and community leaders were fully informed and involved in discussions on the environmental, social, and economic implications of the project.

The Keta Port Project was however expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and community, providing new opportunities for businesses and residents in the area to enhance maritime trade and connectivity and make Ghana a key player in regional economic integration.

The public hearing would provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the potential benefits and challenges while enabling the GPHA and EPA to understand the concerns of the local communities and address them in the project’s implementation.

It was revealed that the Project had attracted interest from multiple investors, both local and international with the GPHA announcing that over six private investors have expressed interest in collaborating with the government to construct and operationalize the port.

The project’s implementation is expected to follow a phased approach, with the first phase estimated to cost about US$600 million dollars, which encompasses an entire port city, including road and rail infrastructure, residential and recreational facilities.

The success of the Port is expected to depend on the collaboration of all stakeholders, including the government, local communities, and private investors.

