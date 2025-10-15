Ghana’s GOLDBOD model praised in Washington as blueprint for Africa’s resource governance

Ghana’s innovative approach to managing its gold resources has been hailed by several African Finance Ministers as a model for sustainable resource-led development on the continent.

At a high-level meeting in Washington on Tuesday, October 14, held on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, Finance Ministers from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Sudan met with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, to discuss Africa’s economic priorities.

During the session, Ghana’s pioneering Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) model emerged as a key highlight, drawing widespread praise for its effectiveness in transforming how natural resources are managed for national benefit.

The ministers commended GOLDBOD for successfully leveraging Ghana’s gold reserves to strengthen the country’s exchange rate stability, stimulate economic growth, and promote transparent and sustainable resource governance. They said the model reflects a decisive shift from the traditional extract-and-export framework that has long deprived African nations of full value from their natural wealth.

Several countries within the AfDB constituency expressed strong interest in replicating Ghana’s strategy to enhance accountability and transparency in their own mineral sectors.

The Ghana Gold Board, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, holds the exclusive mandate to buy, sell, grade, assay, value, and export gold and other precious minerals. Beyond its regulatory function, GOLDBOD ensures that the exploitation of Ghana’s mineral resources directly supports the country’s fiscal and developmental objectives.

The recognition in Washington marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s resource governance agenda, reinforcing the country’s leadership role in redefining how African economies can derive equitable and sustainable benefits from their natural resources.