ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s GOLDBOD model praised in Washington as blueprint for Africa’s resource governance

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
Economy & Investments Ghana’s GOLDBOD model praised in Washington as blueprint for Africa’s resource governance
WED, 15 OCT 2025

Ghana’s innovative approach to managing its gold resources has been hailed by several African Finance Ministers as a model for sustainable resource-led development on the continent.

At a high-level meeting in Washington on Tuesday, October 14, held on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, Finance Ministers from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Sudan met with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, to discuss Africa’s economic priorities.

During the session, Ghana’s pioneering Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) model emerged as a key highlight, drawing widespread praise for its effectiveness in transforming how natural resources are managed for national benefit.

The ministers commended GOLDBOD for successfully leveraging Ghana’s gold reserves to strengthen the country’s exchange rate stability, stimulate economic growth, and promote transparent and sustainable resource governance. They said the model reflects a decisive shift from the traditional extract-and-export framework that has long deprived African nations of full value from their natural wealth.

Several countries within the AfDB constituency expressed strong interest in replicating Ghana’s strategy to enhance accountability and transparency in their own mineral sectors.

The Ghana Gold Board, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, holds the exclusive mandate to buy, sell, grade, assay, value, and export gold and other precious minerals. Beyond its regulatory function, GOLDBOD ensures that the exploitation of Ghana’s mineral resources directly supports the country’s fiscal and developmental objectives.

The recognition in Washington marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s resource governance agenda, reinforcing the country’s leadership role in redefining how African economies can derive equitable and sustainable benefits from their natural resources.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Vice President Naana Jane adopts survivor and baby of River Oti boat tragedy Vice President Naana Jane adopts survivor and baby of River Oti boat tragedy

2 hours ago

NAiMOS taskforce dismantiles illegal mining sites in Eastern Region NAiMOS taskforce dismantiles illegal mining sites in Eastern Region

2 hours ago

Ghana’s GOLDBOD model praised in Washington as blueprint for Africa’s resource governance Ghana’s GOLDBOD model praised in Washington as blueprint for Africa’s resource g...

2 hours ago

Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures support for survivors — Vice President Government to cover burial costs for Volta Lake Disaster victims, assures suppor...

3 hours ago

October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on interbank October 15: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.46 on inter...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Senior Presidential Advisor Mahama has shown leadership in the fight against galamsey — Joyce Bawah

3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia begins nationwide NPP flagbearer campaign from Bono East today

3 hours ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga dies in India

3 hours ago

Raila Odinga had long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of Kenyas top political dynasties. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA (AFP/File) Raila Odinga: Kenya's perennial opposition leader

16 hours ago

Former MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi 'Drop Bawumia like how Jona was removed from the ship to save NPP' — Dickson Ado...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line