Heartfelt Congratulations To Ghana's Black Stars!

TUE, 14 OCT 2025

To the gallant players, coaches, and support staff of the Ghana Black Stars,

We are overjoyed and proud to congratulate you on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup! Your tireless efforts, dedication, and passion for the game have paid off, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

A Nation's Pride
As Ghanaians, we are honored to have you represent our country on the world's biggest stage. Your achievement is a testament to the talent and resilience that abounds in our great nation.

In Our Prayers
As we eagerly await the start of the 2026 World Cup, we humbly request that all Ghanaians remember the Black Stars in their prayers. May they be blessed with strength, skill, and good health to showcase their talents and make our nation proud.

A Message to the Public

As we celebrate this milestone, we also want to caution the public to be vigilant and cautious of unscrupulous agents who may take advantage of aspiring footballers and travelers. If you wish to travel abroad for football or any other purpose, please take the necessary steps to secure your visa and follow the proper channels.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

Be aware of your surroundings and don't fall prey to false promises. Verify the authenticity of any opportunities and consult with relevant authorities or reputable agents to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

Let's Rally Behind Our Team

Once again, congratulations to the Black Stars! Let's come together as one people, with one heart, to support our team and make Ghana proud. We are counting on you!

Solomon Larweh
Solomon Larweh, © 2025

I'm inspired by power of words to educate, inspire, and connect people. I believe that effective communication can bridge gaps, foster empathy, and drive positive change. Let's unite for equality, justice, and human rights. Let's create a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. . More Email: [email protected]
WhatsApp +233245506200Column: Solomon Larweh

