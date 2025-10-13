15 dead, including 11 children in Volta Lake boat disaster at Kete Krachi

The Ghana Maritime Authority has confirmed that 15 people, including 11 children aged between 2 and 14, have died in a tragic boat accident that occurred near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11.

According to a statement issued by the Authority on its Facebook page on Sunday, October 12, the boat, which was reportedly grossly overloaded, capsized while crossing the Volta Lake. Four adults also lost their lives, while four survivors were rescued.

Describing the incident as “heartbreaking,” the GMA extended its “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and the Kete Krachi community.

To prevent future tragedies, the Authority has announced a series of decisive actions, including:

A full investigation involving maritime inspectors and the Navy Task Force to determine the cause of the accident and hold those responsible accountable.

The formation of a high-level Casualty Investigations Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport to propose urgent policy reforms.

Enhanced enforcement operations along the Volta Lake, with a focus on seizing and prosecuting overloaded boats and operators who flout safety regulations.

The GMA also urged passengers and residents to be vigilant and refuse to board boats that are visibly overloaded or lack life jackets, stressing that “your refusal could save a life, especially a child's.”

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safer water transport across Ghana's inland waterways.