Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School marks 25th anniversary with grand celebration

Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School in Kumasi has marked its 25th anniversary with a colourful celebration that brought together clergy, government officials, educationists, alumni, students, and members of the Catholic community to honour a quarter century of academic and moral excellence.

The event, held on the school’s premises, was graced by distinguished guests including His Grace Most Rev. Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye, Metropolitan Archbishop of Kumasi; His Grace Most Rev. Peter Kwasi Sarpong, Archbishop Emeritus of Kumasi and founder of the school; and Very Rev. Fr. John Amankwah, Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit, Ashanti, who served as Guest Speaker.

In her address, the Headmistress, Sr. Cecilia Ankomah, paid glowing tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Sarpong for his vision and dedication, describing him as the “seed sower” whose dream had blossomed into a centre of academic and moral distinction.

“This milestone is not just a testament to the passage of time, but to countless lives touched, dreams nurtured, and futures shaped within these walls,” Sr. Cecilia said, reflecting on the school’s growth from humble beginnings.

Founded on October 10, 2000, with just 19 pupils at the Great Hall of St. Hubert Seminary, Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School now has an enrolment of 902 students, a staff strength of 71, and facilities that rival many long-established schools in the Ashanti Region.

Sr. Cecilia explained that the name “Martyrs of Uganda Jubilee School” reflects both the legacy of its sister institution, Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School, and the Jubilee Year 2000 of the Catholic Church, when the school was founded.

Academic and Co-curricular Excellence

Over the years, the school has earned a strong reputation for academic excellence, producing top-performing students and winning national honours such as the 2022 National Spelling Bee Championship. Its pupils continue to gain admission into some of Ghana’s most prestigious secondary and tertiary institutions.

Beyond academics, the school is recognised for nurturing well-rounded students through activities in sports, culture, cadet training, and music. The school choir, which performed at the anniversary event, was widely praised for its skill and professionalism.

A highlight of the celebrations was the participation of alumni, including a police officer and popular musician Yaw Tog, who joined in earlier Homecoming festivities to celebrate the school’s legacy.

Infrastructure Growth and Future Vision

From a modest single block, the school has expanded to include multiple classroom blocks, modern washrooms, a computer lab, library, sick bay, intercom system, CCTV surveillance, and a fleet of six school buses, one of which was donated by Archbishop Emeritus Sarpong.

A new three-storey classroom block with 42 rooms is currently under construction and is expected to enable the school to introduce boarding facilities in the near future.

Looking ahead, the administration plans to expand further to include a Junior High School, Senior High School, and eventually a tertiary institution — a vision that aligns with the founder’s dream of building a full-fledged Catholic educational complex.

Sr. Cecilia reaffirmed that the school’s mission goes beyond academics, emphasising its commitment to faith-based education through regular Masses, devotions, and adoration sessions.

“To educate a child without religious and moral basis is to produce a clever devil,” she quoted Archbishop Sarpong, underscoring the school’s dedication to forming both intellect and character.

Challenges and Appeals

Despite its progress, the school faces challenges including an understocked library, a poor access road that worsens during the rainy season, the lack of a dining hall, and an insufficient number of computers to serve the growing student population.

Sr. Cecilia appealed to government agencies, alumni, philanthropists, and the Catholic community to support the school in overcoming these obstacles to sustain its tradition of excellence.