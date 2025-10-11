ModernGhana logo
Has The Time Not Now Come For China To Lead The Task Of Countering Trump's Infernal and Arrogant AI-era Geopolitical Strategy-of-Choice, Now Destabilising The Global Rules-based Order?

Dear critical reader the question that those desiring a peaceful and stable world enjoying shared prosperity flowing from free trade ought to ponder is: Has the time not now come for China to lead the pivotal task of countering US President Trump's infernal and arrogant AI-era geopolitical strategy-of-choice, now destabilising the global rules-based order?

With the greatest respect, enough is enough. As President Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff rates on Chinese goods imported into the U.S. bringing it to 125%, shouldn’t China counter that monstrosity by moving swiftly to help set up a Global Free Trade Alliance, and in so doing, guarantee entrepreneurs worldwide access to markets of member-nations now reeling from the negative impacts of the debilitating tariff war unleashed by President Trump, the unthinkable shortsighted sod, on America’s friends and foes alike?

Above all, China should go further, and also gift humanity worldwide free access to a satellite-based superfast broadband Internet service on top too - as the killer-spoiler to deflect the impacts of Trump's infernal and arrogant AI-era geopolitical strategy of choice, now destabilising the global rules-based order so egregiously. Enough is enough. Full stop. Haaba.

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

