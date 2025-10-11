Nadowli-Kaleo District Scores A+ in Financial Management

A Model of Women’s Leadership in Local Governance

The recent sittings of the Public Finance Committee have brought encouraging news for the Upper West Region, as the Nadowli-Kaleo District earned an A+ rating for its sound financial management and adherence to public accountability standards.

The district’s team, led by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Mary Haruna, appeared before the committee fully prepared, impressing members with their clean financial records and transparent reporting. The commendation reflects the district’s consistent commitment to fiscal discipline and effective governance.

Observers have also noted that this achievement is particularly remarkable because the district’s top management is largely led by women. Aside from the DCE, the District Coordinating Director, District Finance Officer, and District Procurement Officer are all women. Their teamwork and professionalism have positioned Nadowli-Kaleo as a model of accountability and administrative excellence in local governance.

This success story should inspire confidence in women’s leadership and challenge the long-standing perception that women cannot perform effectively in high-level administrative or political roles. The Nadowli-Kaleo example demonstrates that when women are entrusted with responsibility, they can deliver results with integrity and efficiency.

Nonetheless, the district’s success should not breed complacency. The Nadowli-Kaleo District remains among the most deprived districts in the country, and further developmental support is needed. While commendations are appropriate, tangible investment is essential to sustain progress.

Given its impressive record of financial discipline, the district deserves a nursing training college to complement its educational infrastructure. With several senior high schools but no government-funded tertiary institution, establishing a nursing college would help train more health professionals and improve healthcare delivery in the district. The government should therefore consider Nadowli-Kaleo in its next allocation of nursing training colleges.

The Public Finance Committee also deserves praise for its oversight role and dedication to promoting financial integrity in public institutions. However, its good work must go beyond commendations and reprimands it must ensure that all misappropriated public funds are recovered and that financial irregularities are corrected promptly.

The Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly has expressed pride in its management team for this outstanding recognition and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting them to deliver even more for the development of the district. The district’s A+ rating stands as a shining example of what strong, disciplined, and transparent leadership can achieve. It is proof that effective management and integrity-driven governance can transform even the most deprived districts into models of excellence.