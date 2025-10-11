Brain drain industry booms as Cameroon's young look abroad

With more than 40 percent of Cameroonians living below the poverty line, over half the central African country's young people dream of emigrating -- and businesses helping them leave are thriving.

"We don't promote immigration but the demand exists and clients are easily won over," said Stephane Bofia, the founder of Objectif Canada, a recently opened agency that offers to "assist with the Canadian immigration process".

In President Paul Biya's more than four decades in power, he has failed to provide secure prospects for the country's young people who have only ever known life under his rule.

Half the population of 30 million is under 20 and many of the younger generation are keen for better prospects than those offered under Biya, who is the world's oldest head of state at 92 -- and expected to win an eighth term in office on Sunday.

Unemployment in major cities stands at 35 percent and graduates are looking elsewhere, fuelling a lucrative brain drain market.

Adverts abound for study visas, work visas and permanent residency papers abroad -- though one professional warns that not all those offers are genuine.

A dozen red-and-white banners with maple-leaf borders flag the premises of Bodia's Objectif Canada in the economic capital, Douala, with the North American nation a favoured destination.

Cameroon's young have known no leader other than 92-year-old Paul Biya, who has ruled since 1982. By Robert Fimbaye (AFP)

On the day AFP visited, 38-year-old Michael was at the reception desk, making enquiries on behalf of his partner.

"She has a degree in IT security but hasn't been able to find work in her field," he explained.

Some 51 percent of young Cameroonians have thought about emigrating, according to a 2024 survey by the Afrobarometer institute.

"The search for work, economic difficulties and poverty are the main reasons" for wanting to emigrate, with North America the "preferred destination", Afrobarometer said.

'Millions of francs'

"That's a loss" on several levels, said political scientist Stephane Akoa.

Those emigrating were "highly qualified individuals" and the public money Cameroon had spent on training them was being lost to their destination countries, he said.

Last year, Cameroon was the top source of new permanent residents in Canada, both in French-speaking Quebec with 9,127 people and in the English-speaking rest of the country with 10,395, according to official Canadian statistics.

Objectif Canada's Bofia confirmed emigration to Canada was "booming".

The 34-year-old computer scientist runs a website that helps Cameroonians prepare for the language exams required by Canadian immigration services.

A billboard advertising studies abroad in Douala, the economic capital. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP)

It charges 45,000 CFA francs ($80) for three months' work.

Bofia also offers a personalised support service that costs "millions of CFA francs".

Agricultural engineer Martial, aged 27, paid another agency in Douala nearly three million CFA francs ($5,300) for its services and hopes to leave for Canada within eight months.

"The opportunities here are reserved for a small handful of people," he explained.

He said he chose Canada because he was encouraged by students already there, as well as a "more open and easier" immigration process than elsewhere.

Dreams and scams

In Martial's view, Sunday's presidential election will not improve matters.

"There might be change but I'd rather leave first," he laughed.

Cecile, a 25-year-old studying for a masters degree in law, said she wanted to leave Cameroon because procedures for becoming a barrister were "very long -- and you have to have connections".

"I'll come back," she said. "But first I'm going to practice law in Canada for a few years, to give myself time to get my plans off the ground."

While emigration businesses promise much, the sector is "riddled with scams", acknowledged Ghislain Ngongang, a consultant who helps clients obtain visas for Canada and France.

Students prepare for Canada's French comprehension test at the Objectif Canada centre in Douala. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP)

"There are at least 200 agencies in Douala but very few are reliable," warned Ngongang, who said he had helped 40 people leave since the end of 2023.

Agencies offer a plethora of options on social media, with some promoting more unusual destinations with the promise of quick results.

A student visa for Belarus, available in three weeks for 2.75 million CFA, sought-after tiling jobs in Dubai, and a three-month employment contract in Latvia are just some of the options on the list.

Theophile, a 24-year-old artist, said he would not be voting on Sunday because he has "no hope left for the country" and dreams of living elsewhere.

At the first available opportunity, "I'm leaving," he said. "Whatever the country."