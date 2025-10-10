ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 10 Oct 2025 Feature Article

Slip into Safety, Not Slippers: Road Safety Reminders for Christmas

Slip into Safety, Not Slippers: Road Safety Reminders for Christmas

As we count down to Christmas, roads will be bustling with festive cheer and travelers heading home. To ensure a safe and joyful journey for all, drivers should prioritize road safety. Here are some essential tips:

Dress for the Drive

• Avoid wearing bathroom slippers or any footwear that could slip off the pedals or hinder your ability to drive safely.

• Wear comfortable, secure shoes that allow you to feel the pedals.

Vehicle Safety Checks
• Ensure your vehicle is in top condition: Check tire pressure, oil levels, brakes, and lights.

• Regularly inspect your vehicle's condition to prevent breakdowns.

Defensive Driving
• Stay focused on the road and avoid distractions like using your phone.

• Maintain a safe following distance and be prepared for unexpected situations.

• Obey speed limits and traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Additional Safety Reminders

• Get enough rest before embarking on a long journey.

•Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or fatigue.

• Be cautious of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

By following these tips, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safe, enjoyable Christmas season for everyone on the road. Let's drive safely and arrive alive!

Solomon Larweh
Solomon Larweh, © 2025

I'm inspired by power of words to educate, inspire, and connect people. I believe that effective communication can bridge gaps, foster empathy, and drive positive change. Let's unite for equality, justice, and human rights. Let's create a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. . More Email: [email protected]
WhatsApp +233245506200Column: Solomon Larweh

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (62)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Movie legends: Fred Amugi and Agya Koo [VIDEO] Fred Amugi explains why he refused to act with Agya Koo in the same movi...

7 hours ago

Renowned actor, Ricky Adelayitar 'People get disappointed when they realize I’m not a stammerer in real life' – A...

7 hours ago

VIDEO If you cant wait, leave! — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to speed up the burial service [VIDEO] "If you can't wait, leave!" — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to s...

7 hours ago

These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays 'These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see' — Family of slain Imm...

8 hours ago

The protesters have urged Moroccos King Mohammed VI to begin fundamental reforms. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP) Morocco youth ask for king's ear at fresh protests

11 hours ago

Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project

11 hours ago

Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September

11 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education GETFUND to finance Free SHS — Haruna Iddrisu

11 hours ago

UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings  

12 hours ago

Murdered Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah Police yet to receive and send report murdered Immigration Officer to AG 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line