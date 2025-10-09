ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS delegation engages Trade Minister on strengthening competition and regional collaboration

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
THU, 09 OCT 2025

An 11-member delegation from the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, to discuss potential areas of collaboration and provide updates on ERCA’s engagements with member states.

Speaking during the meeting on Tuesday in Accra, the Minister commended ERCA for its continuous efforts in strengthening competition regulation and promoting market fairness within the ECOWAS sub-region.

She assured the delegation of her ministry’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Authority and other ECOWAS institutions to address cross-border trade and competition issues that affect economic growth and consumer welfare.

“The proposed policy forms part of the next phase of Ghana’s trade agenda, which seeks to enhance competitiveness and ensure that both businesses and consumers benefit from fair market practices,” she stated.

The Executive Director of ERCA, Dr Simeon Konan Koffi, explained that the visit formed part of the Authority’s regional outreach programme to engage governments on the importance of competition and consumer protection frameworks.

He emphasised that ERCA remains committed to supporting member states in creating a level playing field that fosters investment, economic efficiency, and consumer welfare.

“We are confident that under your leadership, meaningful and positive changes will occur toward the adoption of national competition laws and the establishment of a fully functional competition authority in Ghana,” Dr Koffi added.

The Chairperson of ERCA, Dr Juliette Twumasi-Anokye, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to assisting ECOWAS member states in fulfilling their obligations under Article 3 of Supplementary Act A/SA.3/12/21, which requires member countries to adopt competition legislation and establish independent national competition authorities.

Dr Twumasi-Anokye highlighted the growing urgency for competition regulation amid globalisation and digital transformation, noting that the increasing presence of multinational corporations and rising consumer concerns demand robust frameworks to promote fair trade and protect consumers from anti-competitive practices.

She emphasised that ERCA’s regional and continental initiatives are designed to complement national efforts by fostering cooperation and coordination in addressing cross-border competition challenges.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepen collaboration aimed at creating a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly business environment across the ECOWAS region.

