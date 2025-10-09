Are We Corrupt? A Deep Dive into West African Politics and Accountability

Corruption is a word that echoes too often across West Africa. From the dusty streets of Bamako to the bustling corridors of Abuja and the ministries in Monrovia, citizens frequently ask the same question: Are we inherently corrupt, or have we simply inherited a broken system?

This question is not just philosophical; it strikes at the heart of West Africa’s struggle with governance, development, and social trust.

A Systemic Issue

West African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and others have long battled corruption across all levels of government. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index regularly places several of these countries in the lower ranks, reflecting persistent concerns about bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and political patronage.

Corruption in these nations is not limited to a few "bad eggs" it is often embedded in the very systems designed to serve the people. Public funds disappear into private pockets. Contracts are awarded not on merit but through connections. Politicians use their positions for personal enrichment while hospitals lack medicines, roads are riddled with potholes, and schools operate without teachers.

Politicians: Servants or Masters?

The political class bears a significant share of the blame. Many West African leaders campaign on anti-corruption platforms, only to replicate the very systems they pledged to dismantle once in office. The culture of impunity is staggering politicians rarely face real consequences. Even when they are caught, the judicial processes are often slow, manipulated, or inconclusive.

Some leaders treat national resources as private property. Lavish lifestyles, foreign bank accounts, luxury vehicles, and frequent travels to Europe or Dubai for healthcare and leisure are all too common. Meanwhile, the average citizen struggles with poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

But it’s not just about individual greed. In many cases, corruption is sustained by a political culture where loyalty is rewarded over competence, and state resources are used to build patronage networks to stay in power.

Are the People Also to Blame?

The question “Are we corrupt?” invites a painful but necessary self-reflection. Corruption doesn’t begin and end with politicians. It trickles down into society. From police officers collecting bribes on highways to students cheating in exams, and civil servants demanding “kola” to process documents it’s everywhere.

Some argue that citizens are forced into corruption by poverty and desperation. Others say it has become a norm so entrenched that honesty is now seen as foolishness or weakness. Still, blaming the people is dangerous if it allows elites to escape accountability. Corruption thrives when the powerful set bad examples. The fish, as the saying goes, rots from the head.

The Way Forward

Despite the grim picture, there are reasons for hope.

Youth Awakening: Across West Africa, young people are becoming more politically aware. Social media has given them a voice. Movements like #EndSARS in Nigeria and protests against third-term attempts in Guinea show a growing demand for transparency and change.

Whistleblower Policies: Some governments have introduced anti-corruption agencies and whistleblower protections. While these are often under-resourced or politicized, they are steps in the right direction.

Civil Society & Media: Journalists, activists, and watchdog organizations continue to expose corruption, often at great personal risk. Their courage is essential in holding power to account.

Pan-African Solidarity: The struggle against corruption should not be confined by borders. Regional bodies like ECOWAS need to take a stronger stance on governance and sanctions against leaders who loot their countries.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Integrity

Are we corrupt? Perhaps a better question is: Can we afford to remain this way?

West Africa’s development is being choked by corruption. Until we prioritize ethics, accountability, and true leadership, our progress will remain painfully slow. It is time to reject the normalization of corruption not just in words, but in actions, from the presidency to the street corner. The path forward will not be easy, but it is necessary. The future of our children and the soul of our nations depend on it.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science Communicator

