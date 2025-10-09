ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Are We Corrupt? A Deep Dive into West African Politics and Accountability

Feature Article Are We Corrupt? A Deep Dive into West African Politics and Accountability
THU, 09 OCT 2025 1

Corruption is a word that echoes too often across West Africa. From the dusty streets of Bamako to the bustling corridors of Abuja and the ministries in Monrovia, citizens frequently ask the same question: Are we inherently corrupt, or have we simply inherited a broken system?

This question is not just philosophical; it strikes at the heart of West Africa’s struggle with governance, development, and social trust.

A Systemic Issue
West African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and others have long battled corruption across all levels of government. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index regularly places several of these countries in the lower ranks, reflecting persistent concerns about bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and political patronage.

Corruption in these nations is not limited to a few "bad eggs" it is often embedded in the very systems designed to serve the people. Public funds disappear into private pockets. Contracts are awarded not on merit but through connections. Politicians use their positions for personal enrichment while hospitals lack medicines, roads are riddled with potholes, and schools operate without teachers.

Politicians: Servants or Masters?

The political class bears a significant share of the blame. Many West African leaders campaign on anti-corruption platforms, only to replicate the very systems they pledged to dismantle once in office. The culture of impunity is staggering politicians rarely face real consequences. Even when they are caught, the judicial processes are often slow, manipulated, or inconclusive.

Some leaders treat national resources as private property. Lavish lifestyles, foreign bank accounts, luxury vehicles, and frequent travels to Europe or Dubai for healthcare and leisure are all too common. Meanwhile, the average citizen struggles with poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

But it’s not just about individual greed. In many cases, corruption is sustained by a political culture where loyalty is rewarded over competence, and state resources are used to build patronage networks to stay in power.

Are the People Also to Blame?
The question “Are we corrupt?” invites a painful but necessary self-reflection. Corruption doesn’t begin and end with politicians. It trickles down into society. From police officers collecting bribes on highways to students cheating in exams, and civil servants demanding “kola” to process documents it’s everywhere.

Some argue that citizens are forced into corruption by poverty and desperation. Others say it has become a norm so entrenched that honesty is now seen as foolishness or weakness. Still, blaming the people is dangerous if it allows elites to escape accountability. Corruption thrives when the powerful set bad examples. The fish, as the saying goes, rots from the head.

The Way Forward
Despite the grim picture, there are reasons for hope.

Youth Awakening: Across West Africa, young people are becoming more politically aware. Social media has given them a voice. Movements like #EndSARS in Nigeria and protests against third-term attempts in Guinea show a growing demand for transparency and change.

Whistleblower Policies: Some governments have introduced anti-corruption agencies and whistleblower protections. While these are often under-resourced or politicized, they are steps in the right direction.

Civil Society & Media: Journalists, activists, and watchdog organizations continue to expose corruption, often at great personal risk. Their courage is essential in holding power to account.

Pan-African Solidarity: The struggle against corruption should not be confined by borders. Regional bodies like ECOWAS need to take a stronger stance on governance and sanctions against leaders who loot their countries.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Integrity

Are we corrupt? Perhaps a better question is: Can we afford to remain this way?

West Africa’s development is being choked by corruption. Until we prioritize ethics, accountability, and true leadership, our progress will remain painfully slow. It is time to reject the normalization of corruption not just in words, but in actions, from the presidency to the street corner. The path forward will not be easy, but it is necessary. The future of our children and the soul of our nations depend on it.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical/Science Communicator
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 64 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 10/9/2025 4:02:58 PM

Those who preach against corruption are those without any political power until they are elected into office. Akufo Addo was the prime example. Corruption is a big part of our culture so it's here t stay...period.

Comments1

Author's articles (64)

More

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

42 minutes ago

Family of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially informs presidency of his passing Family of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka officially informs presidency of his...

59 minutes ago

Sheila Baidoo with burns at her back Jealous boyfriend burns girlfriend to death in Shama 

59 minutes ago

Sekondi Market collapse kills one Sekondi Market collapse kills one

3 hours ago

Landlord arrested for selling 4-bedroom house for GH¢800,000 to allow underground illegal mining at Osino Landlord arrested for selling 4-bedroom house for GH¢800,000 to allow undergroun...

3 hours ago

Health Minister pledges completion of La General Hospital within 2years Health Minister pledges completion of La General Hospital within 2years

3 hours ago

NAIMOS arrests Chinese and Burkinab nationals in illegal mining crackdown NAIMOS arrests Chinese and Burkinabè nationals in illegal mining crackdown

3 hours ago

Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears— Education Minister Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears — Education Mi...

3 hours ago

Mahama directs Public Services Commission to implement HRMIS Mahama directs Public Services Commission to implement HRMIS

4 hours ago

Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Group urges former CDS to reject "demeaning" Deputy High Commissioner role to Ca...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line