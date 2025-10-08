GPRTU hints at imminent transport fare increase over soaring fuel prices

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has signaled a possible increase in transport fares as fuel prices continue to rise, exerting mounting pressure on drivers and transport operators across the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union could no longer absorb the impact of escalating fuel costs and the stubbornly high prices of vehicle spare parts.

“When we were asked to reduce transport fares by 15%, diesel was selling at around GH¢12.59 per litre, while petrol was about GH¢11.34,” Amoah explained. “We expected fuel prices to remain stable after that adjustment, but they have since continued to climb. At the same time, the cost of spare parts and other operational materials has not gone down.”

He lamented that despite repeated appeals, spare parts dealers have refused to lower their prices, compounding the financial burden on drivers.

“Currently, diesel sells at about GH¢14.44 per litre and petrol at GH¢13.69. If the next pricing window brings another increase, transport operators will have no choice but to adjust fares to stay in business,” he warned.

Mr. Amoah urged the government to intervene urgently by implementing measures to stabilise fuel prices and avert a further increase in transportation costs.

“We are appealing to the government to find a way to keep fuel prices steady. But if prices continue to rise, there will be nothing we can do except to increase transport fares,” he cautioned.

The GPRTU’s announcement comes amid growing public concern over the rising cost of living, with transport fare adjustments expected to have a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services nationwide.