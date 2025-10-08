Starlink Internet boosts digital education in Jasikan

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jasikan, Mr. Parke-Davies Magyigbe, has hailed the installation of Starlink internet connectivity in five schools within the municipality, describing it as a major boost to digital education and a strong complement to the government’s One Million Coders initiative.

He said the project would not only provide reliable access to the internet but also accelerate digital learning in the Buem area, equipping pupils with skills needed for future careers.

The Starlink programme is part of a broader initiative to connect 30 schools across the Volta and Oti regions with high-speed satellite internet. Sponsored by The Starlink for Good Initiative and led by Friends of Adaklu in collaboration with Our Future Prize and Learning Upgrade, the project aims to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas by giving schools in underserved communities access to global communication and educational resources.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, delivers satellite-based internet that bypasses the limitations of traditional broadband in rural Ghana. For schools in districts such as Jasikan, where many pupils have limited exposure to technology, the installation marks a turning point.

Founder of Our Future Prize, Ginhee Rancourt, said the goal was to ensure that learners in remote communities could compete on equal footing with their peers worldwide.

Mr. Magyigbe described the project as timely, noting that it aligns perfectly with the government’s One Million Coders initiative, which seeks to train young Ghanaians in coding and other digital skills. “This time, we are not just going to see computers, but pupils are going to benefit from real internet connectivity. This will expose them to many other things, and it comes with other learning packages as well,” he said.

He explained that the national programme aims to equip one million young Ghanaians with basic to advanced coding skills while improving competencies in mathematics, science, and problem-solving.

The MCE commended individuals and partners who made the Starlink project possible, especially Mr. Robert Tornu, whom he described as a longstanding friend of the municipality. He recalled that Mr. Tornu had previously facilitated support from North Five, an NGO that donated computers to Jasikan schools in 2019.

Mr. Magyigbe also acknowledged the government’s efforts through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), which coordinates ICT-related projects and operates a regional office in Jasikan. He said the Assembly remained committed to complementing government initiatives by improving connectivity, establishing computer laboratories, and safeguarding facilities.

He praised Members of Parliament in the region for supporting ICT development through the provision of accessories and the construction of computer labs, stressing that collaboration among government, assemblies, MPs, NGOs, and private partners was the key to sustaining progress.

The MCE expressed optimism that with Starlink in place, Jasikan would soon become a digital hub capable of decentralising the One Million Coders programme. “The most important step is to expose pupils to the use of computers. Once they are confident with that, coding and other skills will follow naturally,” he said.

Mr. Magyigbe described the installation as a milestone that would transform education in the municipality, symbolising the power of collaboration and the importance of investing in ICT as a foundation for future growth.

Mr. Robert Tornu, Policy Director at Friends of Adaklu, said internet access would empower students to develop innovative solutions to community challenges through STEM education. He noted that exposure to global knowledge and digital tools would inspire learners to create homegrown solutions that drive development.