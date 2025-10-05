John Mahama Is A Con Artist

State of emergency means: situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.It doesn't say people's human rights would be curtailed in anyway.

However, such hellaciously stupid narrative is being projected by ndc fools in their bogus quest to kicking against the very State of emergency they vociferously demanded of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while in opposition.

Today, 11 out of 21 districts in the Centra Region where there's no galamsey, don't have access to portable water due to closure of Ghana Water company Limited headworks at Agona Kwanyako, as a result heavy pollution of Densu river.

The turbidity of the Densu river which used to be 14,000ntu only 10months ago, has now shot up to 94,800ntu. The volume of water previously treated with 4bags of chemicals monthly, now consumes 16bags bags for the same volume.

The annual budget of GWCL operations, specifically in procurement of chemicals which was $93m annually, only 10months ago, has now shot up to $327m. Yet, John Mahama is in self-denial, and shamelesly telling us kweku Ananse fibs.

I listened to the CEO of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claiming our terribly polluted rivers can be sprayed with some chemicals to make them safe for consumption, and it cemented my point that, we're dealing with real fools.

That engagement John Mahama held with the CEOs, at best, was a pulpit to engage in useless self-glorification while clearly pussy-footing in their chronic lies of promises to stop galamsey within 100days, if given political power.

The repeal of LI 2462, declaration of state of emergency, deployment of Artificial Intelligence, arrest of galamsey kingpins, et al, have been thrown out of the window, to pave way for double-speak and totally nonsensical hypocrisy.

These ndc liars keep claiming to have retrieved 9 no-go forest reserves from galamseyers. But the exact locations and names of these forests still continue to remain top secret to only John Mahama and his bunch of incompetent crooks and bigots.

I told Ghanaians, before the 2024 elections, that, the desperation of John Mahama staging a comeback wasn't motivated by desire to govern, but perfect the looting enterprise he couldn't accomplish in his first term. That's what's on!

Justice A. Newton-Offei

[email protected]