'Bawumia still leads, but 27% of delegates are undecided' – Mussa Dankwah

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has disclosed that a significant proportion of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates remain undecided ahead of the party’s upcoming internal contest, suggesting that the race is far from over despite Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s consistent lead in recent polls.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi FM’s Point Blank, Dankwah revealed that “to have 27% of respondents who are NPP members say they are undecided, that’s pretty serious.”

He explained that while Dr. Bawumia’s numbers had slightly dropped between July and September, those lost votes did not go to his main rival, Kennedy Agyapong.

“That drop didn’t go to Kennedy. It rather went to undecided. Kennedy and the others were flat. Nothing changed much in their numbers,” Dankwah clarified.

Pressed further on what the large pool of undecided delegates could mean for the race, he cautioned that it still leaves the door open for surprises.

“No, it’s still not over. I wouldn’t say it’s over. But if you look at where the leading candidate is, it’s highly unlikely everyone will go to one candidate,” he explained.

Dankwah added that internal data analysis hinted at possible voting patterns within the undecided bloc but noted that his outfit was not releasing predictive projections at this stage.

“We’ve done that behind the scenes, but because we’re not doing predictive work right now, we don’t want to share that data.

“Kennedy has to do a lot more to bring down Bawumia or for any of his competitors to drag him into a runoff situation,” he noted.

The latest Global InfoAnalytics poll, released in September, follows a similar trend to earlier editions in July, which placed Bawumia ahead of other aspirants.

