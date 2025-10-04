Judicial Independence, Financial Autonomy, and Institutional Integrity in Ghana

1. Introduction

The judiciary forms the backbone of Ghana’s democratic framework. As the guardian of the Constitution and the arbiter of disputes, it must remain independent, impartial, and insulated from political interference. Yet, in practice, several policy and financial choices—such as routing judicial service payments through foreign banks while local banks collapse, and political dominance in judicial appointments—undermine this principle. This paper analyzes why the judiciary must stand alone, why its financial and administrative autonomy matters, and why reforms are needed to protect it from political capture.

2. Judicial Independence in Ghana’s Constitutional Framework

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution enshrines the principle of judicial independence:

Article 125(1–3): Judicial power is vested in the judiciary and “shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority.”

Judicial power is vested in the judiciary and “shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority.” Article 127(1–2): Guarantees financial independence, stating that salaries and conditions of service for judges are “charged on the Consolidated Fund” and cannot be varied to their disadvantage.

Despite these guarantees, practical realities show gaps in financial autonomy and institutional self-governance.

3. Financial Autonomy and the Problem of Foreign Banks Handling Judicial Payments

Evidence from Tema High Court and Accra High Court (Land Court) receipts from about four to eight years ago shows that payments for judicial services—court user fees, filing fees, and other charges—were channeled through Ecobank, a foreign-owned financial institution.

3.1 The Concerns

Contradiction of Policy: At the same time that the Bank of Ghana revoked licenses of several local banks under the 2017–2019 financial sector cleanup, judicial service funds were placed with foreign banks instead of state-owned or local banks.

At the same time that the Bank of Ghana revoked licenses of several local banks under the 2017–2019 financial sector cleanup, judicial service funds were placed with foreign banks instead of state-owned or local banks. Risk to National Financial Sovereignty: Critical state revenues flowing through foreign-controlled institutions raise questions of security, transparency, and national control .

Critical state revenues flowing through foreign-controlled institutions raise questions of . Neglect of Local Banks: State institutions using foreign banks indirectly contributed to the decline of local/state banks (e.g., National Investment Bank, ADB, and others), which were already weakened by limited deposits.

3.2 The Contradiction of State Policy

It is contradictory for government to:

Collapse local banks for not meeting capital thresholds, while simultaneously granting credit facilities and liquidity support to foreign banks .

. Entrust national judicial revenues to foreign institutions, while local state-owned banks like NIB and ADB struggle for survival.

3.3 Why Local Banks Should Handle Judicial Payments

Retention of Capital: Judicial service payments are public funds; keeping them in state-owned/local banks strengthens Ghana’s financial system.

Judicial service payments are public funds; keeping them in state-owned/local banks strengthens Ghana’s financial system. Financial Stability: Using local banks deepens liquidity and enhances SME lending capacity.

Using local banks deepens liquidity and enhances SME lending capacity. Institutional Independence: Financial self-sufficiency prevents the judiciary from reliance on external actors.

4. Judicial Appointments and the Role of Politics

A second critical issue is the politicization of judicial appointments.

Current Constitutional Arrangement: The President of Ghana , acting on the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State, appoints: Chief Justice (Article 144(1)) Justices of the Supreme Court (Article 144(2)) The Attorney-General is appointed under Article 88, also by the President.

Concerns: This arrangement leaves room for political influence in the judiciary. A President may appoint judges who are politically aligned, undermining impartiality in politically sensitive cases. The Attorney-General, as a political appointee , doubles as Minister of Justice, blurring the line between executive interest and legal neutrality.



4.1 Why the Judicial Council Should Take the Lead

Professional Competence over Politics: Judicial appointments should be made based on merit, seniority, and integrity—not political loyalty.

Judicial appointments should be made based on merit, seniority, and integrity—not political loyalty. Checks and Balance: Allowing the Judicial Council (comprising judges, legal professionals, and civil society representatives) to take full charge of appointments strengthens separation of powers.

Allowing the Judicial Council (comprising judges, legal professionals, and civil society representatives) to take full charge of appointments strengthens separation of powers. Attorney-General’s Role: The office should be restructured to separate the Minister of Justice (political) from the Attorney-General (independent legal officer of the state), ensuring impartial prosecution.

5. Comparative Insights

South Africa: Judicial Service Commission recommends judicial appointments, reducing presidential dominance.

Judicial Service Commission recommends judicial appointments, reducing presidential dominance. Kenya: 2010 Constitution established a Judicial Service Commission that vets and recommends candidates for presidential approval.

2010 Constitution established a Judicial Service Commission that vets and recommends candidates for presidential approval. Ghana’s Path Forward: Ghana can adopt a hybrid model, where the Judicial Council holds stronger decision-making powers, and the President only affirms appointments.

6. The Socioeconomic Impact of Weak Judicial and Banking Systems

Dollarization & Hoarding: Government’s financial policies (loans to foreign banks, collapse of locals) led to hoarding of dollars by political elites.

Government’s financial policies (loans to foreign banks, collapse of locals) led to hoarding of dollars by political elites. SME Struggles: With banks collapsing, SMEs lost credit access, worsening unemployment.

With banks collapsing, SMEs lost credit access, worsening unemployment. High Cost of Living: As seen in examples like a plate of fufu at Asafo Neoplan costing GHS 75, ordinary citizens face inflation and declining purchasing power.

This reveals a deeper connection: when state institutions are weakened by politics, financial mismanagement, and lack of independence, ordinary citizens bear the cost.

7. Conclusion

The judiciary must be independent in finance, administration, and appointments. Channeling judicial funds through foreign banks contradicts national interest, while politicized appointments threaten impartial justice. To protect democracy and economic stability, Ghana must:

Reform judicial payment systems to use state/local banks. Strengthen judicial financial autonomy through independent budgeting and revenue management. Revise appointment processes so that the Judicial Council leads, while the President plays a ceremonial or confirmatory role. Separate the Attorney-General from the Minister of Justice to safeguard neutrality.

Only by ensuring the judiciary stands alone, free from political and financial capture, can Ghana secure justice, economic stability, and public trust.

References (Selected)

Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992.

Bank of Ghana (2019). Summary of the Banking Sector Clean-Up.

UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, 1985.

African Union (2007). African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

Ofori-Atta, K. (2019). Mid-Year Budget Review: Banking Sector Reforms in Ghana.

Appiagyei-Atua, K. (2020). Judicial Independence in Ghana: Challenges and Prospects.

[email protected]