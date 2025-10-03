ModernGhana logo
Ghana eyes tourism boom with Agbozume Slave Market discovery and Coastal Development Drive

Ghana’s tourism industry is poised for major expansion following the discovery of the historic Agbozume slave market in the Volta Region and the government’s renewed commitment to harnessing the nation’s “blue economy.”

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has hailed the Agbozume site as “a goldmine ready to be tapped”, noting that it offers a unique inland perspective on the transatlantic slave trade. Unlike the country’s well-known coastal forts and castles, the site provides visitors with a fuller historical narrative, enriching Ghana’s heritage tourism portfolio.

The Minister stressed the importance of diversifying the country’s tourism offerings. “We need to unearth new products to attract visitors who have already toured the forts and castles, and Agbozume offers that new discovery in the Volta Region,” she explained.

At the same time, Ghana’s 560-kilometre coastline is being repositioned as an economic and tourism asset. Plans are underway to transform the entire stretch from Aflao to Half Assini into a vibrant coastal tourism corridor, a move linked to the broader national “blue economy” strategy.

Tourism already contributes significantly to the economy, generating over GH¢4.8 billion, but experts estimate this represents only about 30 percent of its real potential. Analysts and government officials alike point to poor infrastructure as the key factor limiting visitor stays and revenue generation.

To address this, government has directed that 80 percent of the District Assemblies Common Fund be released for local development, creating new opportunities for tourism-related projects. Already, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly has begun lobbying for strategic road upgrades, with senior highway officials touring key sites earmarked for improvement.

Youth involvement is also central to the agenda. Students were actively included in this year’s World Tourism Day event at Agbozume, a move the Minister said was aimed at nurturing cultural pride and preparing a new generation to manage and promote Ghana’s heritage attractions.

Industry watchers say the combination of heritage discovery, coastal development and renewed funding presents a rare opportunity. With stronger partnerships between central and local government, upgraded infrastructure, and new attractions like Agbozume, Ghana is positioning itself for global recognition as a premier heritage and coastal tourism destination.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

